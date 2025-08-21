‘That Will Not Happen’: Packers HC Says Team Won’t Cut Potential Steelers Target WR Romeo Doubs

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have much depth at receiver behind DK Metcalf. With Calvin Austin III still battling an oblique injury, that hole becomes a little more noticeable. Thus, there’s a decent chance the Steelers look to add a WR as rosters trim down across the league. One potential target is the Green Bay Packers’ Romeo Doubs.

Doubs is part of a crowded receiver room in Green Bay, a team which just drafted a receiver in the first round this offseason as well. However, according to Packers’ head coach Matt LeFleur, Doubs won’t be off the roster.

“I’d be very shocked if he ever was going anywhere,” LeFleur said Thursday, speaking on Up & Adams with Kay Adams when asked if Doubs would be cut. “No. That will not happen. Rome is out there competing, and doing everything we need to see from him. Obviously he’s played a lot of ball for us. And at a high level.”

"That will not happen" Packers HC Matt LaFleur shuts down any rumors of WR Romeo Doubs being cut@heykayadams | @packers #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/tO3p8iHFiM — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 21, 2025

On the surface, Doubs would have made sense. The Steelers are reportedly in contact with teams about adding a playmaker, and some beat writers, including Mark Kaboly, have suggested the Steelers have an interest in adding to the WR position, specifically. Doubs is part of a room that already included Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. Then, the Packers also added Matthew Golden and Savion Williams through the draft.

It’s a logjam at the position, but Doubs doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. The Steelers have been doing their due diligence, bringing Gabe Davis into the facility again this week. However, Davis left the facility without a deal for the second time this offseason, so anything progressing there feels unlikely. Outside of him, the market is slowly dwindling, with Keenan Allen agreeing to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers recently as well. Several other possibilities have been traded this week, too.

If the Steelers do add a receiver, it likely won’t be a big name. Pittsburgh has a lot of confidence in Austin, and Roman Wilson who’s impressing in the preseason. It’s more likely they add someone for depth, who might round out the receiver room along with Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek.

Roster cuts loom on the horizon, and the Steelers will be looking at available WR to bring in. It doesn’t seem like Doubs will be one of them.