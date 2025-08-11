Teryl Austin Doesn’t Give ‘Second Thought’ To Cam Heyward’s Contract Situation: ‘He’s In Every Meeting’

It became public last week via a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward is seeking a new contract from the team. After signing an extension last season that was essentially a restructure, Heyward put together one of the best seasons of his career and was a first-team All-Pro after totaling eight sacks, 11 passes defensed and 71 tackles, including 12 for a loss. While Heyward hasn’t been an active participant in team drills during training camp, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin isn’t worried about him heading into 2025.

“He’s in every meeting. He is a leader. The stuff that he feels he has to do, that’s what he’s taking care of. We’re out there playing. He’s helping. He’s doing all the things he can until it’s time to really get going,” Austin said via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Teryl Austin says Cam Heyward’s hold-in isn’t distracting: “He's in every meeting. He is a leader. The stuff that he feels he has to do, that's what he’s taking care of. We’re out there playing. He’s helping. He’s doing all the things he can until it's time to really get going.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2025

He added that there are no concerns, given that Heyward understands the scheme.

“These guys that played a lot of football, they understand our scheme. It’s not like they’re in the new scheme doing something new,” Austin said. “So I don’t even worry about that stuff. I don’t give it a second thought.”

More Austin on Heyward: “These guys that played a lot of football, they understand our scheme. It's not like they're in the new scheme doing something new. So I don't even worry about that stuff. I don't give it a second thought.” https://t.co/td261OS3Bo — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2025

DL Keeanu Benton said last week that Heyward has still been a great mentor for the entire defensive line, which isn’t a surprise given he’s a team captain and hasn’t ever let his contract be any sort of disruption. Even last season when Heyward was a hold-in early during training camp, he was around the team and didn’t make a huge deal out of the situation.

The same can be said this season. It’s clear he wants a new deal, and the report by Schefter puts some public pressure on the Steelers to get a deal done, but Heyward is still out there. His lack of reps in team drills isn’t even a big deal. Heyward wouldn’t get a lot to begin with as the Steelers look to give opportunities to younger guys and save Heyward’s body for when things start to count.

There should be no concern about his readiness for the season, and Austin doesn’t view Heyward’s situation, if you can even call it a hold-in, as a big deal. Come Week 1, he’s going to be ready to roll per usual. The big question is when the contract situation will get sorted out, and that also will likely come ahead of Week 1. But nothing is affecting Heyward’s preparation and readiness for the season, and coaches know that.

It’s the same sort of situation with coaches downplaying the situation as they did with T.J. Watt when he skipped mandatory minicamp. It doesn’t seem as if Watt has missed a beat, as his coaches knew would be the case. While the situation provides a talking point for the rest of the month, it’s not one that should affect Heyward or the Steelers heading into 2025.