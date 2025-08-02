‘Teammates Love Him:’ Aaron Rodgers Fitting Right In With Steelers, Art Rooney II Says

In the months leading up to Aaron Rodgers signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, many fans were worried about the impact he might have on the locker room. So far, that’s not been the problem as some thought it would be. In fact, far from as Steelers owner Art Rooney II told Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller of Movin’ the Chains on Sirius XM NFL Radio.

“You know, the thing that’s been impressive, for me at least, is just all the off the field kind of stuff,” Rooney said Friday night from the Steelers’ annual practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. “I mean he’s just, his attitude, he’s welcoming to be part of the team, and the teammates love him. It’s been great, and we’re looking forward to getting started with him for sure.”

“He’s really enjoying all of this, and taking it all in. Every day seems to be a new day that he’s finding something new and fun to deal with here in Latrobe.”

In today’s NFL, many teams conduct training camp at their facilities. It makes sense logistically, since everyone lives in the same area and you can use your own facilities. However, there’s something to say about the camaraderie that forms when teams go away for training camp. Especially to a place like Latrobe.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t get to Pittsburgh until just before mandatory minicamp in early June. Even then, he spent most of his time off to the side. With how long he waited to sign, the race has been on in terms of building chemistry before the season begins. To get ahead of that, Rodgers hosted his teammates in Malibu. Now, he’s in a dorm, sharing a bathroom with DK Metcalf, who’s going to be the focal point of his offense and is part of the reason Rodgers came to Pittsburgh.

On the field, things have started to pick up as well. After struggling the first few days, Thursday was an excellent day for the offense, Rodgers specifically. He started to look down the field for the first time and found Metcalf for a few big connections.

His time with the New York Jets wasn’t great, and it’s hard to deny those two years put a stain on his reputation. Pittsburgh offers him a chance to wipe that clean in what will likely be the final season of his career. Rodgers has handled things about as well as possible. He’s making efforts to mentor Will Howard, spoken highly of his coaching staff, and essentially won over the locker room in the process.

To some, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have the best reputation. But he’s been as authentic as possible so far in Pittsburgh. It’s not going unnoticed, either.