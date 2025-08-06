‘Talented’ Roman Wilson Has To ‘Trust Himself,’ Says Aaron Rodgers

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers were thin at wide receiver, but they were hoping that rookie Roman Wilson could show them something. Unfortunately, he missed basically the entire year due to injury. Wilson is healthy now, and receiver is still a weakness for the Steelers. That gives him an opportunity to prove himself and step up.

While Wilson has flashed at times in training camp, reports note that he’s struggled, especially when it comes to developing chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday, Rodgers gave his opinion on Wilson.

“I got to get [Wilson] out of his head a little bit,” Rodgers said Wednesday via radio station 93.7 The Fan on Twitter. “I think he’s such a good kid. He cares so much about whether it’s my approval or he’s doing it right.

“He’s just got to trust himself because he’s so damn talented,” Rodgers added. “The more that he can play free & not think out there, the better he’s going to play. The more he can just trust what he’s got and just go out and react, the better he’s going to play.”

It isn’t surprising to hear that Wilson is overthinking some things this year. Missing almost all of his rookie season had to hurt. While he got to be in an NFL environment, he couldn’t showcase himself on the field. Mike Tomlin acknowledged that this is an important training camp for Wilson. There’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

That’s especially true because he’s got a future Hall of Famer throwing him the ball. Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, and this could be his last year in the league. Also, Rodgers is reportedly very specific about what he wants out of his receivers. That’s likely adding to the weight Wilson is feeling.

However, Rodgers isn’t trying to crush Wilson’s confidence. He sees the receiver’s talent and he wants him to not be wound so tight. Wilson is still a young player, and he could have a bright future in the NFL.

Thankfully, it seems like Wilson is starting to get more comfortable. After some rough days, Wilson has been looking better. That includes looking more in sync with Rodgers.

With the regular season fast approaching, that’s good news. Hopefully Wilson continues to look better through the rest of training camp. While it doesn’t seem like Rodgers is going to play in the Steelers’ preseason opener, Wilson could still prove himself there, too. He’s got opportunities in front of him. He just has to take them.