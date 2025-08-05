T.J. Watt Working To Find ‘New Ways To Win’ – But He Won’t Abandon What Got Him Here

As arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL, one that is ticketed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Pittsburgh Steelers’ star outside linebacker T.J. Watt has found what works and stuck to it in the NFL.

What’s worked for him is exploding off the ball, attacking offensive tackles with speed, hitting his remarkable ghost rush, and dipping into his bag with his deadly cross-chop and his and his double swipe.

That’s allowed him to pile up 108 career sacks, win a Defensive Player of the Year award, tie the NFL’s single-season sacks record at 22.5, and become the all-time leader in Steelers history in sacks.

But now, entering his age 31 season, Watt remains open-minded when it comes to adding new things to his game. Speaking with reporters Tuesday before practice at Saint Vincent College, Watt detailed his thought process as an aging pass rusher.

“I mean, I like to think the explosiveness is always gonna be there,” Watt said, according to video via the Post-Gazette on YouTube. “Obviously, realistically, I don’t know if that’s the case. I mean it still is right now, but it’s just constantly finding new ways to win, evolving within the game. Like Coach T[omlin] says, ‘adapt or die.’

“But at the end of the day, if you have a fastball that works, keep throwing fastball.”

Though he’s on the wrong side of 30 years old, Watt remains a dominant force. He had a quiet year last season based on his own lofty standards, notching just 11.5 sacks and 53 pressures. However, Watt led the NFL with six forced fumbles, earning an elite 90.1 overall as a pass rusher from Pro Football Focus.

Despite that and his prior success, the highest-paid non-QB in the league stated he’s open to changing his defensive alignment. Teams helped negate Watt through constant chips and double teams last season, so his flexibility should counter that.

Alignment isn’t the only thing Watt is working on. While he didn’t discuss what he’s adding to his repertoire, he knows he must adapt his game as he ages. His close friend, captain Cameron Heyward, exemplifies how to age in the NFL and still be an elite, dominant player.

For now, Watt is going to keep throwing that fastball, which still has plenty of juice behind it. With a new, future-securing contract and a drive to improve after 2024, Watt is on the war path this year.

That should worry everyone in the NFL.