T.J. Watt Wants To Move Around. Should Cam Heyward Do The Same?

T.J. Watt wants to and will move around this season. In a desire for him and the defense to be more multiple and less predictable, the Steelers are already showing wrinkles throughout training camp. Watt has logged time at right outside linebacker and dabbled at off-ball linebacker in roamer rush looks. Like Myles Garrett or Micah Parsons, make offenses find him first before trying to block him.

Can’t the same apply to Cam Heyward?

Heyward has been static like Watt. He aligns on the same side of the ball. Out of his 748 regular season 2024 snaps, here’s where we charted his alignments.

LDE: 5

LDT: 11

NT: 23

RDT: 483

RDE: 225

ILB: 1 (rep where he stood up)

That’s a right side player. That’s where he’s been throughout his career. Like Watt, it’s where he’s carved out elite seasons. But if Watt is on the table to move around, doesn’t the same benefit apply to Heyward?

One big benefit to moving Heyward around would be pairing him with Watt. A top-notch duo with Heyward at defensive end/tackle and Watt at outside linebacker. Good luck running in their direction.

There’s pass-game reasons, too. Watt recently discussed coordinating stunts with rookie DL Derrick Harmon. To their credit, they had a great rep in Tuesday’s practice. Harmon was the “crasher” into the B-gap with Watt looping into the A-gap. Harmon drew right guard Mason McCormick’s attention, occupying him and right tackle Troy Fautanu as Watt looped inside free. Textbook stuff.

But Heyward is the king. Few know the tricks of the trade like Heyward on stunts. He’s helped make careers out of it. Bud Dupree can attribute some (not all, of course) of his success to Heyward freeing him up on stunts/twists/games. Heyward knows how to get away with subtly holding guards so they can’t pass off stunts and pick up the looping outside linebacker.

Love the subtle vet move from Cam Heyward on the T/E stunt. Bump Bolles off track so he has no chance to work back to Dupree. Freed him up for the sack/fumble. pic.twitter.com/seJnVmnElG — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 23, 2020

Look at Heyward grab the LG here to allow Highsmith to loop through. Subtle move that's almost never called. Heyward is the king at this. Crafty vet. https://t.co/ADKkHszs9m pic.twitter.com/kRIDAsAh4p — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 20, 2022

Did it again Sunday. Bumps Wills and grabs back of jersey with his outside hand to ensure he occupies both blockers. Dupree comes in clean as the looper on the stunt. #Steelers https://t.co/o1RaVVo6It pic.twitter.com/UscacNDKob — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 20, 2020

Pair that with Watt and you’re going to get Watt free a lot more often. In fairness, that could happen more if Watt is moving around and playing more on the right side, Heyward’s side. But being able to mix and match it will make the defense even more versatile.

Like a No. 1 cornerback who travels, the other guy has to be flexible. So far, Harmon has only played on the left side. But Keeanu Benton can play either d-tackle spot and out of the gate, the team can lean on moving Heyward around when paired with Benton.

A counter argument might be not putting your best guys on one side in fear of offenses running away from both of them. But it’s a win to make an offense one-dimensional and if the rest of the pieces are as good as they look, Pittsburgh’s front seven is strong, the defense won’t have a true weakness anywhere.

If this plan was put into action, Heyward won’t get as much time to test it. Mike Tomlin’s kept him in bubble wrap this camp. He’s barely participated in team periods, sitting out multiple days after going through individual sessions. His most common matchup is the blocking sled he hits while the rest of the defense works. A smart idea given his age and not needing the reps. But a vet like him can line up anywhere and play at a high level so missing out on these summer reps means little.

Like Watt moving around, this is a minor point. A wrinkle, an add-on. It’s not making or breaking the season. Heck, I’m in the minority that Watt doesn’t need to move around to return to form. But in the spirit of brainstorming ways to make the Steelers’ defense less static, a clear goal of the offseason and preseason, then Heyward should be on the move like everyone else.