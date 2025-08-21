T.J. Watt Ranked Second-Best Pass Rusher In NFL Behind Myles Garrett

Defense is a big part of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ DNA. That’s why they wanted to get a deal done with OLB T.J. Watt this offseason. He’s the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks. And he’s part of the fan base’s (least?) favorite rivalry with Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett. Every year, we hear arguments for who is the best pass rusher in the league: Watt or Garrett?

So, it’s no surprise that FOX Sports’ NFL writers ranked Watt and Garrett one and two in their list of the top 10 NFL pass rushers for 2025. Yes, they ranked Garrett number one on the list. Despite that, Greg Auman thinks that Watt’s resume should have him prepping for measurements for a gold jacket and a bust in Canton, Ohio.

“Watt just got a massive, well-earned extension after leading the league in sacks three times over the past five years,” Auman wrote. “He’ll likely pass his brother, J.J. Watt, in career sacks sometime this season, and with seven Pro Bowls, he’s a future Hall of Famer. There’s one glaring void in his résumé: postseason relevance. Only 30 players in NFL history have more sacks than Watt, and all of them have played more than his four career playoff games. Myles Garrett only has three, so Watt isn’t alone, but he deserves to not only make the playoffs but experience his first playoff win with Pittsburgh this season. Now, will he?”

T.J. Watt has been a disruptive force since the Steelers drafted him 30th overall in 2017. Through eight seasons and 121 regular-season games, he has 108 sacks. That’s an average of 15.2 sacks per 17 games throughout his career. Auman even brings up that he could surpass his brother this year. J.J. Watt had 114.5 sacks in 151 career regular-season games. And J.J. “only” averaged 12.9 sacks per 17 games.

There should be no argument that T.J. Watt belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he retires. Plus, he can drop back in coverage as well as rush the passer. He doesn’t have seven career interceptions and 49 passes knocked down by accident. It would be astonishing if Watt doesn’t make it to Canton when all is said and done.

The bigger debate is whether T.J. Watt is a better pass rusher than Myles Garrett. And people will use stats and advanced analytics to find a way to argue their position, no matter their belief. Garrett has 102.5 sacks in 117 games. He’s averaging 14.9 sacks per 17 games, just 0.3 behind Watt. Watt leads Garrett in both quarterback hits and tackles for loss. And when it comes to playing the ball in the air, there really is no contest. Garrett has no career interceptions and only 17 passes knocked down.

But we don’t measure pass rushers on how many interceptions they have. We measure them on sacks, pressures, and hits. Watt leads in sacks and hits, no question. But per Pro Football Focus, Garrett has generated more quarterback pressures than Watt in his career (539 to 491). Now, you can point to the fact that Watt is more efficient in finishing his pressures. But sometimes, quarterback pressures can lead to interceptions or incompletions in decisive moments. That’s a big part of Garrett fans’ arguments.

The reality is that Watt and Garrett are two of the best there are right now. And they both want to experience postseason success, something that has eluded both of them since they entered the league.

Watt’s lack of postseason success should not count against his Hall of Fame candidacy. But it would certainly elevate it if he and the Steelers can win in the playoffs this year.