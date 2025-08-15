T.J. Watt Names Three Young Steelers Defenders Who Stood Out At Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is loaded with veteran talent, but they’ve also stocked up for the future. By Year 3, Nick Herbig, Joey Porter Jr., and Keeanu Benton should be hitting their prime, while several first- and second-year players are already standing out. T.J. Watt named three young defenders who caught his eye at camp.

“Payton [Wilson] looks incredible,” Watt said in a 1-on-1 interview with Missi Matthews via Steelers.com. “Second year ’round, we always talk about that jump in Year 1, Year 2. Very physical, becoming more vocal.

“In our room, I think D-Harm [Derrick Harmon] looks really good for a young rookie. I think [Jack] Sawyer looks good too. Just guys that are football guys and they’re asking the right questions. They wanna succeed. They wanna know how they can continue to improve and get better. So it’s been refreshing.”

Veterans set the overall tone for the team, but there is nothing like a talented young crop of players to push the rest of the roster to be at its best. Jack Sawyer’s energy pushes Nick Herbig and even Watt and Alex Highsmith to give their best effort. Derrick Harmon enters a crowded d-line room to help push guys like Daniel Ekuale, Keeanu Benton, and Isaiahh Loudermilk.

The Steelers are counting on their young defenders in a big way this year. It’s not often that a rookie is named the starter before training camp even begins, but DL coach Karl Dunbar referred to Harmon that way in early June.

Our Alex Kozora did a video breakdown of Harmon’s first preseason game, and came away impressed with some of his early flashes of brilliance.

Payton Wilson has a chance to become an every-down linebacker next to Patrick Queen. If something were to happen to Queen, Wilson could find himself as the quarterback of the defense with the green communication dot. Praise for him has been a constant all offseason as he looks faster, smarter, and more physical than in his rookie season.

Sawyer will likely have the smallest impact of the three this season as the fourth edge rusher in the rotation, but Watt expanded on the highly touted rookie.

“We call him five star. He’s a five-star recruit. The golden child outta Ohio,” Watt said. “He’s been great, he really has been. He’s a big guy, isn’t afraid to go and hit people, but also has some good finesse moves. He’s been a good rookie so far, but it’s still too early to say.”

Herbig will be the first edge rusher off the bench, but with Alex Highsmith already nursing a groin injury, Sawyer could see significant snaps sooner than expected. If these three are indeed the future of the Steelers’ defense, getting Watt’s stamp of approval is a strong start.