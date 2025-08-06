T.J. Watt Explains Changes In Workout Routine With Longevity In Mind

Biohackers might be grabbing headlines for their efforts to slow down aging, but Father Time still eventually comes for every athlete. T.J. Watt is now acutely aware of that as he enters his first full season past age 30.

With a new three-year extension in hand, Watt has changed up his workout routine with longevity in mind to make sure he can play as long as possible at a high level.

“It’s trying to be the best football player I can possibly be,” Watt said via CBS Sports HQ with Evan Washburn. “I think earlier in my career I was just trying to be as big, fast, as strong as I possibly could be. And obviously I’m still working towards those things, but it’s not like heavy prowler pushes, or I can squat heavy one week, but then I have to pull it back. It’s not like every single week is a total grind.

“A lot more conditioning, a lot more mobility, flexibility, things like that. So I can extend my career as long as I can.”

Other than his torn pectoral muscle in 2022 when he missed seven games, Watt has only missed four other regular season games through eight years in the league. He’s been remarkably available given the volume of total snaps and his all-out play style.

In-season injuries can pile up. Those don’t cause him to miss games, but they do lower his effectiveness. And maybe we saw some of that at the tail end of the 2024 season when he had just two sacks through the final six games.

Watt had the benefit of watching his brother adjust his routine as he dealt with a myriad of injury issues late in his career. Focusing on conditioning and flexibility rather than constant heavy-weight training should help him stay healthy.

He may have altered his routine, but Watt made it clear that he’s just as motivated as ever to be the best player he can possibly be.

“It consumes my life. It really does,” Watt said.

In addition to his older brother, Watt now has one of the oldest teammates to ever play the game of football. I’m sure he can learn a thing or two about longevity from Aaron Rodgers, who stated that one of his goals is passing on knowledge to his teammates.

The Steelers are set up better than they’ve ever been for Watt to make a run at his second Defensive Player of the Year honor. And Watt has put in the work to make sure he stays healthy enough to have a real chance.