T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward ‘Worth Their Weight In Gold’ As Leaders, Mike Tomlin Says

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt and DL Cam Heyward are two of the best defenders in the NFL. The two of them are also key to the Steelers’ leadership core. Both have been praised by teammates and coaches for their work leading Pittsburgh’s defense and mentoring younger players, and head coach Mike Tomlin said the fact that the two are homegrown helps make them stronger leaders.

“They are worth their weight in gold. I just think you have a chance to have a healthy culture when your leaders are drafted guys. Both guys have grown up here and have learned from those that came before them,” Tomlin told Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller on SiriusXM NFL Radio Friday night.

Tomlin pointed out that Watt learned from James Harrison while Heyward learned from Casey Hampton, two members of the Steelers Hall of Honor, and they’re carrying on the legacy and tradition of Pittsburgh’s defense.

Tomlin also said the two have done a great job integrating Pittsburgh’s veteran offseason additions into the leadership core.

“One thing specifically about those two that has been great here is they recognize that they got some new leadership partners that are not new to the NFL but are new to us. And I just appreciate the time they are spending with Aaron Rodgers, DK [Metcalf] and Jalen Ramsey and guys like that,” Tomlin said. “Guys that they know are gonna be in the inner circle, if you will, from a leadership perspective, but need to learn what being a Pittsburgh Steeler is all about.”

While all three of Rodgers, Metcalf and Ramsey have been around the league and Rodgers and Ramsey have played for multiple teams, there’s something different and special about being a member of the Steelers. It’s one of the most iconic organizations in all of professional sports, and Watt and Heyward are showing them what it’s all about.

It’s no secret, though, that the Steelers haven’t had the type of success that the franchise is known for during their tenure with the team. That’s why it’s important that they learned it from players who did reach the mountaintop of a Super Bowl in Hampton and Harrison, each of whom won two during their time in Pittsburgh.

Watt and Heyward have both talked about how much it means to them to experience that same level of success, and the Steelers have a shot to do that this season. By bringing in hungry veterans like Rodgers and Ramsey, the Steelers are adding veteran talent to try and contend in 2025.

It’s hard to be a real contender without a strong leadership core, and Watt and Heyward are integral to the Steelers for not only their play on the field but their work in the locker room. Having two players who are as talented and willing to lead as they are should make the Steelers better off, and Tomlin clearly recognizes how valuable that is for this team.

With Pittsburgh’s offseason additions, Watt and Heyward have a real chance to reach the mountaintop this season, and the work they’ve put in to lead this team is essential if the Steelers are going to reach those heights.