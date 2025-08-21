‘Symbiotic Connection’ Starting To Develop Between Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Reporter Says

When Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf roommates for training camp at Saint Vincent College, it was an intentional move, one designed to help speed up the bonding process between the new quarterback-wide receiver pairing.

Though they knew each other a bit prior to coming to Latrobe, having worked out together at UCLA earlier in the offseason and holding multiple throwing sessions together, there’s nothing like the bonding that can occur at a destination training camp like the one the Steelers hold yearly.

That bond is starting to show up on the field, too. According to 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hathhorn, Rodgers and Metcalf are really starting to get on the same page, understanding how each other thinks, and are establishing a “symbiotic” relationship.

“They have increased their connection, and I think there is a possibility for them to do some things, but they’ve gotta get the ground game where it needs to be that the protection has to be there,” Hathhorn said of Rodgers and Metcalf, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “But yeah, I think there is a connection with DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers. It’s just, it’s so hard because we see in a practice setting most of the times and not in full pads to know what we’re gonna see against the Jets. I think a lot of us are really speculating, but I trust Ben’s [Roethlisberger] opinion and I will say over the last week or so, those two have hooked up a lot of times and seem to be gathering that kind of symbiotic connection of where one knows where the other’s going to be.”

That answer from Hathhorn during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s PM Show with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller came after Hathhorn was asked about Ben Roethlisberger’s opinion of Metcalf and Rodgers doing something special this season. Roethlisberger was in attendance for the Steelers-Buccaneers joint practice and saw some encouraging things from the pairing.

Throughout training camp, the connection between Metcalf and Rodgers was strong, especially in Seven Shots. In that drill, Metcalf was a force in the red zone. With his size and speed, he can be unguardable in the red zone, especially on slant routes.

They also need to be able to connect on shots down the field, though, something they struggled with at times during training camp. It would be nice to see that pairing connect in a game inside a stadium before the start of the regular season, but that’s not going to be the case.

But based on what Roethlisberger saw, and what Hathhorn has observed, the connection is coming on strong. The next step in that relationship is that understanding of where one is going to be within routes, seeing things the same, having the timing be perfect, and really working cohesively.

That will come with reps.

For now things are trending in a very positive direction for Rodgers and Metcalf. Hopefully they can light it up together this season in the Black and Gold.