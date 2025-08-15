Super Bowl Champs Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay Share What They Think Steelers Need To Win Championship

The Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for the most Super Bowl victories by one NFL franchise. In the 1970s, they captured four championships, adding two more in the 2000s. However, it’s been almost 15 years since they last played in a Super Bowl. They haven’t even won a playoff game since the 2016 season.
They made a lot of moves this offseason to change that, though. That includes signing two Super Bowl-champion cornerbacks in Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey. Recently, the two of them shared what they think the Steelers need to do in order to win a championship this year.
“From what I’ve experienced being in that environment, it’s about connection,” Slay said Friday on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast. “It’s about more than outside of the field. Of course it’s about execution, but being able to trust the guy beside you that’s going to do his job and check his box.
“And you over there checking your box because once somebody trying to check everybody box, it ain’t gonna work like that. Of course, being healthy….No guys was down, no guys was hurt. Went in there full throttle, and boom.”
Slay won his Super Bowl recently, helping the Philadelphia Eagles win last season. Therefore, all their keys to success are still fresh in his mind. However, Slay was also with the Eagles in 2022 when they lost the Super Bowl. He’s been on both sides of that battle, which gives him even more experience.
Health is a big part of a team’s success, but sometimes, that’s out of a player’s control. Freak accidents happen, and every team tends to enter the postseason with some bumps and bruises.
However, teams’ connectivity is a more underrated part of their success that they can control. Winning a championship in the NFL isn’t easy. However, a tight-knit team can overcome a lot of adversity.
Look at the 2005 Steelers. They went into the playoffs as a massive underdog, but they managed to go on a run and win the Super Bowl. Part of how they did that was because they were such a close group. That team would not allow Jerome Bettis to retire without a championship.
Ramsey won his Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. It’s been a few years since then, but he still provided solid advice that echoed some of Slay’s points.
“My main two things are trust and accountability,” Ramsey said. “When we were in LA, we all trusted each other. I trusted AD [Aaron Donald] to do a job, AD trusted me to lead the secondary, and we trusted Matthew [Stafford] to lead the offense, [Cooper Kupp] to lead the receivers.
“Everybody trusted the leaders in the specific position groups to lead that part. Then, accountability to where, when there was something that went wrong, we were able to hold everybody accountable. Offense, defense, whatever.”
Trust and accountability are two things that held the Steelers back last year. Their defense had been one of the best units in the league, and while they weren’t exactly Super Bowl contenders, at one point, they looked like they could be a playoff threat.
However, down the stretch, that group fell apart. Miscommunication and missed tackles plagued the Steelers defensively, and the bleeding never stopped. The Steelers’ defense struggled into the playoffs, where they got blown out by the Baltimore Ravens.
This year, they’re hoping that doesn’t happen again. Perhaps that’s why they added so many veterans like Slay and Ramsey. Those players should help the Steelers trust each other and hold one another accountable. They also added another Super Bowl champ in quarterback Aaron Rodgers, so perhaps his experiences will help solidify the Steelers as well.