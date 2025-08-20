Study: Kaleb Johnson Is Making Defenders Miss

While it’s true that Pittsburgh’s rushing attack hasn’t been awe-inspiring through two preseason games, things have trended positively. Kaleb Johnson definitely fared better in his second opportunity. One facet I wanted to focus on today was missed tackles forced.

Here’s a chart of the top rushers at forcing missed tackles through two preseason games:

Johnson ties for the most missed tackles forced of any running back with seven, one of only three players with that bragging right. His number jumped up after the second preseason game, forcing five missed tackles, which tied for second most of the week.

Along with this, as you’d expect, was a rise in yards per carry. In Week One of the preseason, Johnson had eight attempts and a poor 2.5 rushing average with only two missed tackles forced.

His most recent game was a much healthier 4.5 yards per attempt, despite more carries (11), and his five missed tackles forced were a big reason why things trended positively last game.

Blocking is, of course, a huge element to a running back’s success, and Johnson displayed better vision as well. For more context, be sure to check out our Jonathan Heitritter’s Film Room of Johnson. Along with this, Johnson bounced several runs outside, showing burst that is a clear difference from what Pittsburgh had in Najee Harris.

Not to put too much weight on this in the preseason, but offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has been a wide zone rushing scheme coach. Johnson had the second-most wide zone rushes through two games (16 of 19 rushes), and his explosiveness fits right into what Smith likes to do.

Another important note is that only a handful of Johnson rushes have come behind the starting offensive line. While I understand Pittsburgh’s conservative nature in sitting veterans, I join the sentiments of a recent Terrible Podcast, hoping for some more time early in the preseason finale with Johnson rushing behind at least the young starters.

It’s perhaps the biggest box to check, in my opinion, given how much we’ve seen from the passing game thus far. Knock on wood, we see it, and considering Pittsburgh’s run-heavy philosophy, it provides momentum into the regular season.