‘Straight Up Fly’: Aaron Rodgers Says Steelers Wide Receivers’ Speed Is ‘Pretty Special’

The Steelers will have one of the fastest wide receiver groups Aaron Rodgers has ever worked with, and Scotty Miller may lead the way. During Thursday’s final preseason game, he talked about just how impressive the room had been in that aspect all summer. While he spoke of the group as a whole, though, he gave special mention to Miller for good reason.

“Scotty [Miller] can fly. Straight up fly. That’s what I noticed when I was throwing with those boys out there [in Malibu]”, Rodgers said of the speed of this wide receiver group, via the Steelers’ website. “I mean, DK [Metcalf] obviously has incredible speed, and Scotty and Roman [Wilson] and Calvin [Austin III] can fly. That kind of speed is pretty special. They’re all similar-sized athletes, other than, obviously, DK. But they’ve all got their individual skill sets”.

DK Metcalf ran a 4.33-second 40 time at the Combine back in 2019, a ridiculous speed for his size. Calvin Austin III did him just a bit better at 4.32 seconds in 2022, the Steelers drafting him in the fourth round that year. Roman Wilson ran respectably in 2024, hitting just under a 4.4 at 4.39 seconds. All of these show that the Steelers have some serious speed at wide receiver around Aaron Rodgers.

As for Scotty Miller, he didn’t attend the Combine, so there isn’t an equal comparison. At Bowling Green’s Pro Day, there are various citations for his time. Although they’re pretty much all under 4.4, one goes as low as 4.28 seconds. These are all hand times, though, and please, nobody try to tell me hand times are more accurate.

You don’t need a stopwatch or a computer to know that Scotty Miller is fast. He finished the preseason with 167 yards on nine catches, averaging 18.6 yards per catch with a long of 53. And the Steelers’ wide receivers didn’t even get to work with Aaron Rodgers throughout the preseason.

While this might not be the most dynamic and notable group of receivers Rodgers has ever had, they certainly can move. Ben Skowronek might be the turtle of the group, but he can still chase down punts.

Of course, being fast is one thing, but will that translate to offensive success? That depends as much on Rodgers and the offensive line’s ability to protect him as it does on the receivers. They can run around as quickly as they want, but Rodgers still needs to get them the ball. While they’ve been developing chemistry over camp, there are still some concerns.

The offense didn’t sound like it looked particularly sharp during its joint practice with the Buccaneers, for example. Without seeing how it played out and what they were trying to accomplish, though, that’s hard to judge. They reportedly dominated Seven Shots, but then stalled out in the two-minute drill. Rodgers didn’t seem very concerned about that, though, and he explained why, whether you buy it or not.