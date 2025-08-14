Stephen A. Smith Thinks Steelers’ Offense ‘Might Wake A Few People Up”

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is expected to be one of the best units in the NFL. The talent on that side of the ball is a large reason why people think Pittsburgh has any chance to compete this season. On offense, there are far less expectations. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith thinks the Steelers’ offense might surprise some people, though. On First Take Thursday, the cast selected offenses they believe are being “slept on” the most. Smith picked Pittsburgh.

“Why can’t I go with my Pittsburgh Steelers?” Smith said. “Now I understand my quarterback is 41 years of age. And he’s no longer that bad man he used to be, according to other people. You can dink the ball off, short-yardage situation. You got a DK Metcalf as your wideout, you got [Mike] Tomlin, you got the offensive line, which is supposed to be improved.”

“When we talk about sleeping, some were snoring on them, for crying out loud. My attitude is, hey, they might wake a few people up.”

Smith is positive now, but he’s been a doubter at times this offseason as well. As the regular season is inching closer and closer, some are starting to have a more positive view of the Steelers’ offense. Why might that be?

It could have a lot to do with the attitude Rodgers has brought with him. In April and May, the Steelers didn’t have a starting quarterback, and Rodgers’ public perception was as low as it had ever been after his failed stint with the Jets. That, plus another disastrous end to the 2024 season, had pessimism running rampant in the minds of Steelers fans.

Since arriving, though, Rodgers has been a pleasant surprise. There’s been none of the media hoopla people were dreading. He’s getting along with his teammates and the coaching staff. Whether that translates on the field or not is a different story. But the vibe regarding the Steelers’ offense is certainly much better than it was earlier this offseason.

Beyond that, some key members of the offense have also been encouraging. Since returning from his soft-tissue injury, Broderick Jones has played well. Darnell Washington is also making plays, and it seems like the Steelers might finally unlock him this year. Even second-year receiver Roman Wilson has been making a strong push over the last few weeks.

Few expect the Steelers to go to the Super Bowl this year, and you can’t blame them. However, optimism about the offense seems to be growing in recent weeks, with Rodgers and the rest of the unit slowly starting to get on the same page. That’s making Stephen A. Smith a believer.