Steelers WR Speculation Is ‘More Motivation’ For Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson

Steelers WR Calvin Austin III hears all the discussion about the team needing more wide receivers and the ensuing speculation. It doesn’t faze him and their young wide receivers, though—if anything, it drives them, he told reporters. While Pittsburgh has a somewhat young, unproven receiving corps, there is talent there, and they mean to show it.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily blocking it out. It’s just, really, honestly, I feel like for guys like me and Roman [Wilson], it’s just more motivation than anything”, Austin said via the Steelers’ website. “The way me and him talk and the way we work, that stuff is [insignificant]. We’re in the NFL, so it’s supposed to be everybody competing for a spot, trying to improve your team each year. That’s just what comes with it”.

Although the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf, the later trade of George Pickens left them with an unproven top end. Calvin Austin had some success last year, but not enough to feel confident in a substantial step forward. Pittsburgh drafted Roman Wilson in the third round last year, but he barely played due to injury.

The Steelers didn’t play Metcalf in the preseason at all, and Austin didn’t play due to injury. He isn’t even certain he will be ready for the Steelers’ season opener, which is a concern. Wilson had a strong preseason, though he didn’t see a target in the final game.

One player who did step up during the preseason was Scotty Miller. He led the AFC with 167 receiving yards, placing third in the NFL. If Austin doesn’t play in Week 1, presumably, Miller would step into that role. Ben Skowronek has some sort of toe injury, anyway, and Robert Woods is Robert Woods.

The Steelers faced similar recurring speculation that they would add a wide receiver last year after trading Diontae Johnson. In that case, they actually were looking for one, though. They nearly traded for Brandon Aiyuk, and then did trade for Mike Williams. Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson were supposed to be their top receivers around Pickens, along with Van Jefferson, but that group didn’t exactly take off.

One person who is excited about this group is Aaron Rodgers, particularly about its speed. Between Austin, Wilson, Miller, and Metcalf, this wide receiver room can certainly go vertical. But whether they can produce in the way the Steelers need remains to be seen. And until we see that, the speculation will continue.

“I’ve seen it. I would be surprised at this point if it wasn’t each year”, Austin said of the seemingly perennial wide receiver speculation. “People have got to talk about things. It’s just my job to be in this building and work as hard as I can”. After catching 36 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns last season, he is hoping to do more damage this year.