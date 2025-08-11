Steelers Work Out Two Linebackers, Host Another

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out linebackers Abraham Beauplan and Wesley Steiner while hosting linebacker Chance Campbell on Monday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

#Steelers hosted Chance Campbell for a visit, worked out Abraham Beauplan, Wesley Steiner — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 11, 2025

It’s not the first time the team has worked out Beauplan, as he also worked out for the team during training camp last year. The Marshall alum weighed in at 5110 and 240 pounds at their Pro Day in 2021. He spent time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, but was most recently with the Detroit Lions, where he spent most of the 2024 season on their practice squad. He did play in three games last season, with 46 snaps coming on special teams. He didn’t log a defensive snap, and the Lions waived him in May.

Steiner is a rookie out of Washington State who originally signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent. He barely spent a week with the team, though, as he was waived on May 21 after signing on May 12. Steiner spent four seasons at Auburn before transferring to Washington State for the 2024 season, where he registered 11 tackles in 13 games. For his collegiate career, he had 98 tackles and four tackles for a loss.

He measured in at 5117 and 235 pounds at Washington State’s Pro Day, while running a speedy 4.42 40-yard dash.

Campbell began his college career at Maryland in 2018 and played three seasons before transferring to Ole Miss in 2021, where he had a standout season. He tallied 110 tackles and six sacks for the Rebels and was drafted in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut during final roster cutdowns in 2022, but was brought back on the practice squad and played four games for the Titans in 2023. He had 62 special teams snaps and five defensive snaps in those four games, and a torn ACL ended his 2024 season prematurely.

At the 2022 NFL Combine, Campbell measured in at 6023 and 232 pounds and ran a 4,57 40-yard dash.

LB Devin Harper didn’t practice for the Steelers today, and he may be banged up. If he’s hurt, the team will need additional depth at inside linebacker, so it makes sense that they got a look at three of them today. The team is somewhat familiar with Beauplan after his workout last season, while Campbell has some pedigree as a former draft pick with special teams experience, and Steiner offers athleticism.

We’ll likely find out tomorrow if the Steelers saw enough in their visit or workouts to make a roster move and whether Harper is injured enough for the team to potentially waive/injure him. He had five tackles in the team’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.