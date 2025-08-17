Steelers Work Out Slew Of Long Snappers Following Christian Kuntz’s Injury

Should long snapper Christian Kuntz miss Thursday’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, defensive lineman Logan Lee probably won’t be asked to fill in again. The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out several long snappers Sunday, bringing in Rick Lovato, Jake McQuaide, Taybor Pepper, and Patrick Scales per the NFL’s official transactions sheet.

Kuntz was injured on the Steelers first punt last night, attempting to make a tackle on a long return by Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Tez Johnson. Kuntz immediately grabbed his chest and was examined by trainers before leaving for the locker room. Lee finished out the game in the role, earning praise from teammates for a solid performance.

Post-game, head coach Mike Tomlin indicated the team received “good news” on Kuntz’s injury, but it still could be serious enough to hold him out of the team’s final exhibition game.

Pepper is the most familiar name. He was invited to tryout with the Steelers during the team’s May rookie minicamp. He wasn’t offered a contract and remained a free agent. An NFL veteran with 100 career games, Pepper spent the previous five seasons snapping for the San Francisco 49ers.

Lovato is another experienced name. A Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, he’s spent 10 years in the league with 139 appearances. In 2019, he made the Pro Bowl.

McQuaide has the longest resume of the bunch. Turning 38 in December, he’s played in 197 games across 14 NFL seasons. A two-time Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Rams, he appeared in seven games last season while snapping for the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins.

Scales has spent the bulk of his career with the Chicago Bears, serving as the team’s snapper from 2015-2023. He did not appear in a regular season game last season. Scales, 37, has 122 games under his belt.

Pittsburgh began camp with two long snappers on the roster but released Tucker Addington earlier this month. He did not appear on the team’s transaction sheet for a visit or a workout. The Steelers figure to sign a snapper before Thursday’s game. The team could also make other roster moves by possibly bringing in an offensive lineman. Injuries have mounted at the position, including rookie OT Gareth Warren suffering a possible concussion late in Saturday’s loss.

The Steelers and Panthers kickoff Thursday at 7 PM/EST.