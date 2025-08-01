Steelers Work Out DT Bruce Hector

The Pittsburgh Steelers have worked out DT Bruce Hector, per the NFL transaction sheet. This is the latest move as they work to backfill and replenish talent lost due to a trio of knee injuries on their defensive line.

They signed Kyler Baugh earlier today and waived/injured Jacob Slade. NT Breiden Fehoko announced his own signing with the team today as well. DE Esezi Otomewo and DL Dean Lowry are the other two players dealing with knee injuries on the Steelers’ roster, so could an additional workout be bad news for both of them?

It’s possible they worked Hector out prior to signing Fehoko, but it could also mean all three of the injured DL have serious injuries that will end their time in Pittsburgh.

Hector entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, and Houston Texans. He was most recently with the Jets at the end of the 2024 season.

The South Florida product was most recently listed at 6-2, 296 pounds and measured 32 7/8-inch arms at his Pro Day with a 4.98-second 40-yard dash and 26 reps on the bench press.

He has appeared in 22 NFL games with one start, including eight games in the last two seasons for the Jets. In total, he has 21 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and three QB hits.

We will see if the Steelers sign Hector over the weekend along with Fehoko and what that might mean for some of the injured players on their roster.