Steelers’ Wide Receiver Room Going To ‘Hinge Upon’ Success Of Roman Wilson, DeFabo Believes

Despite bringing in WR Gabe Davis twice for a visit, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t made any meaningful additions to their wide receiver room since acquiring WR DK Metcalf in a trade earlier this offseason. While the team brought back WRs Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller and also signed WR Robert Woods (who might not make the roster), it’s a room that has some question marks heading into the 2025 season. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan today, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo said the success of the room depends on a second-year player whose rookie season was wiped out by injuries.

“It’s going to really hinge upon Roman Wilson. Because if he steps up and he continues what’s been a solid last couple of weeks and starts contending and pushing Calvin Austin [III] for wide receiver two playing time, you’re gonna feel a lot better about the depth of this group,” DeFabo said on The Pomp And Joe Show. “But if he’s again slow to start and maybe endures injuries like he did last year, then this roster is going to look really identical to what it did last year, which was number one receiver and then everyone else.”

Wilson played just five snaps in 2024 after suffering a knee injury in training camp and then a hamstring injury during the regular season that landed him on IR. It was essentially a redshirt year for him as a rookie, and he’s entering Year 2 with barely any experience.

On the flip side, Wilson still worked in the system last year and comes in knowing what’s expected of him. While the former third-round pick hasn’t played a lot, he’s not a rookie anymore, and he’s familiar with the offense. That should work in his favor, and he’s built some momentum with a strong close to training camp and a good preseason.

He also received praise from QB Aaron Rodgers, and if he can put his talent on display, the Steelers will have at least three receivers they can rely on with Metcalf, Austin and Wilson. That’s without mentioning the tight end room, which has players like Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington who are capable of producing. It will make Pittsburgh’s passing attack much better if Wilson becomes a viable NFL receiver, and it also puts less pressure on Metcalf to have a big season.

Even though Metcalf should be an upgrade over George Pickens, who was the Steelers’ WR1 last year, it’s completely fair to say that the room won’t be much different than last season if Wilson has a tepid performance this year. But if he carries the momentum from the last few weeks into the regular season, the Steelers’ passing attack could be as good as it’s been in a long time.