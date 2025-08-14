Steelers Weighing ‘Obscure Possibilities’ In Skylar Thompson’s Future: ‘Helped Himself With The Global Football World’

With Skylar Thompson’s performance in the first preseason game, the Steelers have some thinking to do regarding the quarterback position. Thanks to Will Howard’s injury, it’s not clear he will be ready for the start of the season. That’s not just a question of health, dealing with a broken pinky, but more importantly, preparedness.

If the Steelers are not comfortable with Howard dressing right away, but he doesn’t qualify for a stint on the Reserve/Injured List, then they have to consider a way to dress a third quarterback for games. Skylar Thompson has worked with the team all offseason, and is presumably their first choice.

The problem is, they can’t just cut him and sign him to the practice squad. Thompson would go through waivers, and quarterbacks are frequently claimed, especially those with actual NFL experience, as he does. The Steelers aren’t waiving Howard, either, so if they can’t put him on IR, what do they do?

“Any and all of those obscure possibilities could potentially factor in”, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said regarding the quarterback position during an interview on 102.5 WDVE. “The bottom line is, Skylar [Thompson] helped himself the other night. He helped himself with us, [and] he helped himself with the global football world. And that’s all that needs to be acknowledged. That’s one-third of the journey. He did a nice job in-stadium. Good for him, good for us, and let’s continue to watch it and see where it goes”.

If Will Howard weren’t a rookie lacking even preseason experience, this wouldn’t even be an issue. But he is, and that opens the door for Skylar Thompson to stick onto the initial roster. Or at least that’s what Tomlin and the Steelers want people to believe. If for no other reason, it increases their options, in the off chance that somebody wants to trade for him. And let’s be honest, there is always a team out there looking to upgrade its quarterback room.

A 2022 seventh-round pick, Skylar Thompson is 1-2 in three career starts over 10 games. He is 81-for-138 for 721 yards with 1 touchdown to 3 interceptions. The one game he won was a victory over the Browns that kept the Steelers out of the playoffs.

In his preseason debut with the Steelers on Saturday, Thompson went 20-for-28 for 233 yards and three touchdowns. He did not turn the ball over, and generally moved the offense well. This is the fourth time he has had a similar game in the preseason, though, for what it’s worth.

Up until mid-December of last year, Thompson spent his entire career on 53-man rosters. After spending the final few weeks of the 2024 season on the Dolphins’ practice squad, however, he signed with the Steelers on a Reserve/Future contract. Could he have a future in Pittsburgh, though, and will it start on the 53?