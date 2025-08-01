Steelers Waive OLB Jeremiah Moon With Injury Settlement

The Pittsburgh Steelers have waived EDGE Jeremiah Moon with an injury settlement. It comes after he suffered a calf injury early in training camp. Moon was initially waived/injured and placed on injured reserve. This settlement suggests the injury isn’t significant.

The amount of the settlement won’t be known for several days.

Claimed off waivers ahead of the 2024 offseason, Moon appeared in 13 games for the Steelers last season. Playing outside linebacker and special teams, he finished the year with nine tackles. His biggest play came blocking a punt in a Week Six win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and he finished the year with more than 300 total snaps, defense and special teams combined.

Moon suffered the calf injury early during the team’s third camp practice. Injured before the team period even began, trainers spoke with Moon on the side for several minutes. Walking gingerly, he was carted off the field with Tomlin confirming post-practice that Moon was dealing with a lower calf injury. Days later, he was waived/injured as part of a flurry of roster moves.

Entering camp as a No. 5 outside linebacker, Moon’s chances of making the 53 were slim. Clearly behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and rookie Jack Sawyer, the practice squad was Moon’s most likely landing spot had he stayed healthy. This year’s injury marked the second-straight season he was injured in training camp, beginning the 2024 season on injured reserve after spraining his ankle in the summer.

Undrafted in 2023, Moon has played in 21 career games with two starts. He’s recorded 21 tackles.

Injury settlements typically pay players for the projected length of the injury, often one-to-three weeks. Once healthy, Moon can sign with any team. He could even return to Pittsburgh, though NFL rules mandate an additional multi-week waiting period for him to do so. Though uncommon, NT Breiden Fehoko and EDGE Julius Welschof were released with injury settlements last summer and later re-signed to the Steelers practice squad.