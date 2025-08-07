Steelers Waive LS Tucker Addington, OG Nick Broeker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pair of roster moves ahead of Thursday’s practice and Saturday’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team has waived long snapper Tucker Addington and guard Nick Broeker, it announced today.

The two moves correspond to the team signing QB Logan Woodside and OL Andrus Peat.

We have signed G Andrus Peat and QB Logan Woodside to one-year contracts and waived LS Tucker Addington and G Nick Broeker. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/gDO5k5vrUJ pic.twitter.com/yvc2pnhYk4 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 7, 2025

Addington was signed on June 25, shortly after the team broke for the spring. A second long snapper on the depth chart, he snapped a handful of times throughout training camp during special teams periods. But his odds of overtaking Christian Kuntz for the starting job were always slim and are now officially zero.

Kuntz is now the only official long snapper on the team’s roster and figures to handle those duties for the entirety of its three preseason games. If another option is needed, the Steelers could turn to Logan Lee. A long snapper in high school, he’s snapped on the side during the early portion of several training camp practices. Lee is competing with a handful of defensive linemen for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Undrafted in 2020 out of Sam Houston State, Addington has appeared in 10 NFL games. He’s also played for nearly as many teams. Addington has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, and Houston Texans with second stints with the Patriots and Jaguars before signing with Pittsburgh in the offseason. He’ll now look to hit the tryout circuit and catch on somewhere else during the summer.

Broeker signed with the Steelers on May 21 after he was waived by the Houston Texans. The Ole Miss product was a seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the entirety of his NFL experience came with Houston, appearing in three games in 2023 and nine games last season. Most of that experience came on special teams, with 40 special teams snaps versus just six on offense last season.

With the team signing a veteran in Peat, who has experience at both guard and tackle, the Steelers moved on from Broeker, who doesn’t have the positional flexibility that Peat does.

The Steelers’ roster now sits at 91 players. The team is allowed to carry an extra player due to having an international exemption for EDGE Julius Welschof.

After the preseason opener, the Steelers will hold practices next Monday and Tuesday before breaking camp. Pittsburgh will hold a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their Aug. 16 preseason tilt.