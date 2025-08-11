Steelers Vs Jaguars Preseason Week One: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers first preseason game is in the books, a 31-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. With several starters sitting, we were able to get a good look at the depth of the 2025 roster.

In this article, I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways.

Offense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Two players on offense. The best grade was WR Scotty Miller (88.4 grade, 9 snaps). Caught all four targets for 47 yards, highlighted by a nice explosive play of 22 yards that was huge in the teams two-minute touchdown drive before halftime.

TE Darnell Washington (84.4, 12) was on the receiving end of the offense’s first touchdown, on an opening drive to boot. It came 19 yards over the middle – refreshing to see from the red zone. He was as excited (if not more) than most fans, dunking on the goal post, drawing a penalty (not mad). Also posted 70-plus blocking grades (70.3 run block, 73.3 pass block). Excited about the TE room this season.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

A whopping eight here. WR Ke’Shawn Williams (78.6, 28) made his two targets count. One was a 29-yard catch on third down with yards after catch, and the other an impressive 26-yard contested end zone catch for the score. Accounting for two of the teams longest gains, and 2-of-5 explosive plays (20-plus yards) made a statement.

QB Mason Rudolph (78.6, 15) got the start and played well. Nice overall stats: 9-of-10, 84 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack, and a 135.0 QB rating. Perfect completion rate on the offenses opening drive, executing play-action at a high level, attacking the middle of the field, and capitalizing in the red zone with the TD to Washington. He did hang on too long on the sack he took, but quality night overall.

RB Lew Nichols (78.0, 12) turned heads in an overall underwhelming run game. Led the team with 31 rush yards on six attempts (5.2 average). The other running backs averaged 2.5 or less, and Nichols had the only plus-10-yard run (14-yards). His 5.17 yards after contact caught the eye, churning for yards. Yes, preseason caveat, but nice showing.

Aiden Williams (76.7, 54) entered as the second team RG, playing all 54 of his snaps there, which tied for the most on offense. He graded best in pass blocking (82.5) which led the team. One pressure allowed, which was a hurry. 70.9 run block grade also led the Steelers offense.

Spencer Anderson (75.6, 15) started at LG, playing all his opportunities there. Also had a stronger pass block grade (81.6) than run blocking (75.6), which zero pressures allowed on 12 pass blocking snaps.

WR Roc Taylor (71.9, 25) caught 2 of his three targets for 38 yards. Both were chunk yardage, starting with a 16 yard catch, along with an explosive 22 yarder deep on the right sideline in the third quarter.

TE Connor Heyward (71.8, 33) also went 2-for-3 receiving, for 17 yards. PFF enjoyed his pass blocking (70.3), but run blocking was another story (54.9) along with a holding penalty that had him higher than I anticipated, knowing how they have graded in the past.

WR Lance McCutcheon (70.9, 25) reeled in both targets for 14 yards. Doesn’t sound like much, but both went for first downs, and one was contested.

The Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Only three. Troy Fautanu (48.1, 15) is first on the undesirable list. Started at RT, and was namely dinged for a penalty. While he didn’t stand out negatively to me, a 61.5 pass block and 58.4 run block grade could stand to improve in PFF’s eyes.

Newly acquired veteran Andrew Peat (42.6, 21) played third-string LT. 47.8 pass block and 53.2 run block aren’t the ideal first impression for the former early first round pick, and had a penalty.

The lowest grade on offense was TE JJ Galbreath (39.6, 42). Had one catch on his lone target for six yards in a quiet opener, with a 50.2 receiving grade. A 41.6 run block and 41.9 pass block grade were each worst on the team. Not his forte, but hopefully he can trend positively in this regard moving forward.

Defense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

The highest graded player on defense and team-wide was CB Cameron McCutcheon (93.4, 14). He didn’t fill the stat sheet, but had a nice interception that was negated by a roughing the passer penalty. Doesn’t count, but nice that PFF gave him credit. Unfortunately, his day was shortened by a hamstring injury, but the flip side is no other injuries per Mike Tomlin.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Three here. S Juan Thornhill (88.2, 12) laid a huge clean pop on a receiver for an over the middle pass breakup, coming aggressively downhill on the impressive play. Opposing receivers likely took note, and refreshing to see Thornhill dole this type of punishment out of the gate. Very fitting for a Steelers defensive back.

Rookie d-lineman Yahya Black (82.3, 10) was quite impressive in limited playing time. He had at least two quality pass rushes, with PFF charting him for one pressure (a hurry) and an 82.0 pass rush grade. Paired with that was a nice 72.6 run defense grade. Each led the Steelers defense, and both of his tackles were stops. Was charged with a missed tackle, but very solid debut.

LB Malik Harrison (81.6, 28) graded solidly in several aspects as a backup. A 78.4 pass rush grade included a pressure (hurry), along with a 73.8 tackling grade (one tackle, one assist, one stop), and a 72.1 run defense grade (second on team). Several coverage snaps (14), with a 66.9 grade, and wasn’t targeted.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Five players. CB Brandin Echols (77.9, 28) was a playmaker, stepping up with several starters sitting. 78.9 coverage and 72.8 tackling grades, including a solid tackle for a loss of three and a pass breakup that he nearly intercepted on a third down stop. Run defense could seemingly improve (61.6).

Rookie EDGE Jack Sawyer (73.6, 32) started, with the top three at the position sitting. Led the team in pressures with four, doubling any other Steeler in an otherwise quiet showing. This also featured two hurries/hits. Great to see from the fourth man on the depth chart so early. Want to see more as a run defender (56.7) and tackler (43.7), which included a miss.

CB D’Shawn Jamison (72.3, 25) had the defense’s best tackling grade (79.0). Three were solo, one for a stop, and no misses. Allowed two catches on as many targets, for just ten yards (71.1 coverage grade). A 68.9 run defense grade also led Steelers defensive backs. Also provided a pressure per PFF.

CB Beanie Bishop (72.2, 26) was another corner that stepped up admirably. Getting the start, he was around the ball a lot with five solo tackles (T-team lead) including two stops, one on third down. Consistency is something I want to see more of moving forward, considering he tied for a team worst two missed tackles, and was next-to-last in run defense grade (38.8).

S Chuck Clark (71.3, 34) was another new Steeler who didn’t disappoint. A 78.8 tackling grade was his best, providing two solo, one assist, and a stop. Allowed an 11-yard catch, with a 66.2 coverage being his lowest grade.

The Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Unfortunately, seven players. DeMarvin Leal (49.1, 32) started at EDGE. His overall grade was his lowest, compared to 49.7 run defense, 70.5 tackling, 53.1 pass rush, and 61.0 coverage. I’ve always found this confusing. Had a pressure (hit), and one assisted tackle, so I’m not saying he lit it up by any means.

LB Carson Bruener (45.8, 23) had a team worst 42.9 coverage grade. Allowed four catches (five targets) for 38 yards, namely allowing a deep route over his head for an explosive play. He made other impactful plays that made his overall grade seem low in my opinion, including a nice tackle (stop) within his three solos and one assist on the night (78.2 tackle grade).

S Miles Killebrew (43.2, 22) had an overall grade worse than his other marks as well. A strong 77.5 tackling grade (one solo, one assist), 60.0 run defense, and 45.7 coverage. Allowed one catch on his lone target for 14 yards. Not ideal, but PFF must have seen something I forgot about or missed.

LB Cole Holcomb (42.6, 25). Run defense was seemingly his bugaboo, with a team low 34.8 grade. Will be worth a look on the All-22. His 57.1 coverage grade was low, allowing one catch (ten yards) on three targets, including a nice rep that led to an incompletion on a third down.

DI Domenique Davis (40.8, 8) was on the field for just one run defense snap (60.0 grade). Was given a 53.7 pass rush grade, with no pressures on seven pass rush snaps. Another player given a lower overall grade, over ten points in fact, than his individual grades. What gives?

DI Logan Lee (39.4, 5) fits this bill too, with a 60.0 run defense (one snap) and 55.5 pass rush (four snaps).

The worst defensive grade was DI Isaiahh Loudermilk (37.5, 29). This grade was understandable given his roughing the passer penalty that negated an interception, namely. Also, no pressures (20 pass snaps), a missed tackle (team worst 27.0 grade), and a 41.3 in run defense.

Special Teams (NOTE – Some names missing, low snaps/average grade):

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

The top special teams grade was ILB Devin Harper (85.6, 24), who had a solo and assisted tackle. Played on 5-of-6 units including kick return, kick coverage, punt return, punt coverage, and field goal block.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Three here. Hurleman (78.7, 4) played less on special teams, with a nice tackle on his lone punt coverage snap. The rest of his special team opportunities came on kick return. Helped his cause along with nice playmaking on offense.

Trey Sermon (76.6, 12) had two solo tackles on six kick coverage snaps, also playing a few snaps on each return unit that included a kick return of 26 yards.

Carson Bruener (75.4, 24) had two solo tackles and an assist as a special teamer, a strong showing that aids his chances moving forward in a stacked position room.

The Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Four players. WR Ke’Shawn Williams (46.8, 6) had a missed tackle on special teams, playing on both punt units. Did have a negated 26-yard punt return negated by penalty.

EDGE Eku Leota (43.8, 15) was also guilty of a missed tackle, and played on three teams (kick return, punt coverage, and field goal block).

Long snapper Christian Kuntz (33.4, 8) was not high on my radar of players to watch in the preseason opener, so not certain why PFF had him so low. The veteran will hopefully be solid moving forward, matching his recent resume last season.

The worst grade from the entire team was CB Cameron McCutcheon (29.1, 11). He had the lone special teams penalty, negating the aforementioned punt return by Williams in an encouragingly clean game from the Steelers overall.

STEELERS PRESEASON WEEK 1 TOTAL SNAPS

PLAYER POS PS WK 1 OFF SNAPS PS WK 1 DEF SNAPS PS WK 1 ST SNAPS PS WK 1 TOT SNAPS Doug Nester G 54 5 59 Max Scharping C 54 5 59 Aiden Williams G 54 54 Skylar Thompson QB 51 51 JJ Galbreath TE 42 19 61 Max Hurleman RB 35 4 39 Steven Jones T 33 5 38 Connor Heyward TE 33 33 Dylan Cook T 32 5 37 Ke’Shawn Williams WR 28 6 34 Gareth Warren T 26 26 Brandon Johnson WR 25 12 37 Lance McCutcheon WR 25 9 34 Roc Taylor WR 25 8 33 Kaleb Johnson RB 24 24 Robert Woods WR 24 24 Andrus Peat T 21 21 Evan Hull RB 15 6 21 Broderick Jones T 15 15 Mason McCormick G 15 15 Mason Rudolph QB 15 15 Spencer Anderson G 15 15 Troy Fautanu T 15 15 Zach Frazier C 15 15 Trey Sermon RB 14 12 26 Lew Nichols RB 12 1 13 Darnell Washington TE 12 12 Roman Wilson WR 10 10 Scotty Miller WR 9 9 Ben Skowronek WR 4 4 Kenneth Gainwell RB 4 4 Logan Woodside QB 3 3 James Pierre CB 38 38 Chuck Clark S 34 34 Eku Leota ED 33 15 48 Julius Welschof ED 33 12 45 Jack Sawyer ED 32 18 50 DeMarvin Leal ED 32 5 37 Derrick Harmon DI 32 32 Sebastian Castro S 31 18 49 Quindell Johnson S 31 11 42 Isaiahh Loudermilk DI 29 5 34 Brandin Echols CB 28 28 Malik Harrison LB 28 28 Kyler McMichael CB 27 2 29 Beanie Bishop CB 26 6 32 D’Shawn Jamison CB 25 20 45 Cole Holcomb LB 25 25 Carson Bruener LB 23 24 47 Devin Harper LB 23 24 47 Daryl Porter CB 23 1 24 Miles Killebrew S 22 22 Mark Robinson LB 19 19 Esezi Otomewo DI 16 16 Breiden Fehoko DI 15 6 21 Cameron McCutcheon CB 14 11 25 Daniel Ekuale DI 12 12 Juan Thornhill S 12 12 Payton Wilson LB 12 12 Yahya Black DI 10 6 16 Kyler Baugh DI 9 9 Domenique Davis DI 8 8 Keeanu Benton DI 8 8 Logan Lee DI 5 11 16 Ben Sauls K 11 11 Christian Kuntz LS 8 8 Cameron Johnston P 5 5 Corliss Waitman P 3 3

PRESEASON WEEK 1 SNAP LEADERS

OFF – Doug Nester, Max Scharping, Aiden Williams

DEF – James Pierre

ST – Carson Bruener, Devin Harper

TOT – JJ Galbreath