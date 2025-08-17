Steelers Vs Buccaneers Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 17-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.

WINNERS

WRs Roman Wilson, Brandon Johnson, Scotty Miller, and Roc Taylor

A four-fer! These four wideouts impressed to serve as offensive bright spots. Wilson had a quiet training camp but has been loud in his two preseason games. Loose or busted coverage might’ve helped but Wilson showed his speed and caught the ball well, ripping off two chunk plays for an offense in search of more of them. With veteran Calvin Austin III still sidelined by injury and DK Metcalf resting this preseason, Wilson has stepped up.

Johnson found the end zone on a scramble drill and continues making the bulk of his plays in the red zone. He was a touchdown machine in training camp, his five second on the team and only trailing Metcalf’s 10. Johnson also helped his cause making a tackle on the ensuing kickoff.

Miller keeps making plays and snagged a couple first half throws over the middle. In the first half, his two receptions totaled 38-yards. He continues pushing hard for a roster spot and at this point, it’s hard to see him not making it. Not just in his playmaking but running ahead of Robert Woods and the Steelers’ rookie wideouts.

Taylor stepped up in the second half. He showed YAC on a smoke screen by breaking a tackle against a closing corner, turning a no-gain into a first down. He blocked on RB Lew Nichols’ long 37-yard run and on the ensuing drive, caught a 20-yard pass from reserve QB Logan Woodside. He just missed a touchdown on a downfield throw from Woodside but overall, Taylor impressed.

DL Logan Lee

The more you can do, the better. From snapping on the side before training camp practices to doing it inside a stadium, Lee proved why having a versatile and even quirky skillset is important. Christian Kuntz’s injury left the team without a true snapper, pressing Lee into action.

A long snapper in high school, Lee has practiced it on the side during his first two camps with Pittsburgh. While his snaps weren’t perfect, some a little low, they were “good-enough” and his punt snaps were actually pretty solid. Kudos to him for doing what it takes to help the team – which in turn, helps his own cause.

DL Derrick Harmon

Harmon picked up his first sack with a great bull rush, showcasing his strength and power that got him drafted in the first round. Measuring his true performance will come via the All-22 and he may have missed one tackle against the run but this was a grown-man play. Harmon had a good bull rush on the called-back interception against the Jaguars. This time, Harmon is rewarded with the sack. The first of hopefully many.

ILBs Cole Holcomb & Malik Harrison

Nice showing from the Steelers’ backup inside linebackers. Holcomb had an early tackle for loss and continues to look healthy in his first preseason since his serious 2023 knee injury. He’s a virtual lock to make the roster. Harrison showed why he was signed with hard-nosed run defense. When Patrick Queen suits up for the regular season, Holcomb and Harrison will struggle to find any playing time but they’re capable depth and will play on special teams.

OTs Broderick Jones & Troy Fautanu

In pass protection, at least, Jones and Fautanu looked strong. With the Bucs playing their starters and facing talented pass rushers, the Steelers’ bookend tackles held up. Rudolph’s touchdown to Johnson showed it well. Jones had a great rep sticking and mirroring against Yaya Diaby while Fautanu sealed the edge well, giving Rudolph time to scramble and fire.

LT Broderick Jones with a strong rep on Mason Rudolph's TD pass. Against a quality rusher in Yaya Diaby, too. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/6T9LH56AvX — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 16, 2025

Each’s run blocking needs more evaluation but they’ve kept Mason Rudolph’s pocket clean in two preseason games facing starting and formidable rushers.

RB Lew Nichols

Nichols keeps making plays. Signed mid-way through training camp, he’s popped in both preseason games. He took his first carry 37 yards, breaking tackles and running hard to rip off a chunk play. A few plays later, Nichols made a nice snare in the flat for a handful of yards. Making plays in back-to-back games is a great way to latch onto the practice squad. Nichols has set himself up to stick.

DB D’Shawn Jamsion

Jamison atoned for an early roughing the kicker penalty to have a strong second half. He fit and filled the run with authority and forced a fumble in the fourth quarter, preventing Tampa Bay from potentially taking the lead in a tied game.

Jamison has been physical all camp and taken advantage of increased reps due to injuries and/or veteran sitting out.

S Sebastian Castro

Castro didn’t force a turnover but had himself a nice night. A physical and solid tackler, he was steady throughout Saturday night. He’s competing with Quindell Johnson for a practice squad spot and Johnson made some plays, too, but Castro’s play has been on the upswing the last two weeks. He finished as the team’s leading tackler with five.

Elsewhere, EDGE Eku Leota also stuck out with his speed, pass rush, and a fourth down run stuff.

LOSERS

(First Half) Running Game

Rookie Kaleb Johnson busted one nice 14-yard run off a zone scheme but beyond that, the Steelers’ running game continues to look bottled up. Despite 80-percent of the starting offensive line playing, LG Isaac Seumalo the only absence, the results have been below-the-line. Even Mike Tomlin offered the critique during his halftime interview. Johnson and the running game picked up after halftime but it came with Tampa’s backups in.

There’s several summer caveats to offer but the running game must do a 180 once the games start counting.

OT Gareth Warren

Tough game for the rookie Warren. He was flagged for a false start that turned a 3rd and 10 into a 3rd and 15 and a hold that created a 1st and 20. He battled a summer injury and has spent more time at right tackle despite primarily playing on the left side in college but Warren didn’t do himself any favors in this game. A lack of foot speed may make him better suited for guard, though he’s yet to kick inside in Pittsburgh.

Pass Coverage

Hard to pin it on any one Steeler. In fairness, Tampa Bay has a talented and deep group of wide receivers while Pittsburgh sat large pieces of its starting secondary. No Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr., or DeShon Elliott. But when he wasn’t under pressure, QB Teddy Bridgewater found open targets. Rookie Emeka Egbuka beat CB Brandin Echols for a touchdown while ILB Payton Wilson got beat by RB Bucky Irving for the game’s first score.

It sounds like the lumps Pittsburgh’s defense took in the joint practice carried over to tonight’s game.

And now the first TD for @EgbukaEmeka 🙌 📺: #TBvsPIT on WFLA pic.twitter.com/SUYZTnFowO — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 16, 2025

WR Max Hurleman

Hurleman’s night is a reminder finishing is just as important as starting. A strong camp and impressive preseason debut against Jacksonville, Hurleman struggled to stack performances tonight. In the first half, he dropped a wide-open touchdown. The throw might’ve been a little high but certainly catchable. A more difficult contested catcher later in the game also went in-and-out of his hands. He recovered a fumble on a punt (and didn’t force the fumble on Woodside’s pick, for those wondering), but that won’t overshadow the rest of his day.

Hurleman can still make the practice squad but tonight likely quashed his faint hopes of making the 53.

C Zach Frazier

Frazier struggled with snap issues early in training camp. Those problems were mostly cleaned up by the end of the summer but were problems tonight. At least two low snaps that threw off timing of plays. The first came on Mason Rudolph’s interception while the second came on Hurleman’s drop.

The rare off-target snap happens. Frazier has had a reoccurring issue that must be rectified before Week One.

EDGE DeMarvin Leal

Leal won’t immediately come to mind and he had at least one run stuff/tackle tonight. But for a veteran who needs a big preseason, it hasn’t been there. As a pass rusher, he’s been invisible and his game has cooled off since a good start to training camp. Even with injuries to Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig hurting his hamstring tonight, the odds he’s on the roster come cutdowns are approaching zero.

QB Logan Woodside

Woodside’s Steelers’ debut was…not good. He’s only been with the team a little more than a week but it’s clear why he’s barely hanging on NFL rosters. Woodside missed WR Roc Taylor for a would-be touchdown, threw to the flat on 4th and 7, and threw late and was picked late in the fourth quarter. At least he made the tackle and technically, forced a fumble.

I would’ve preferred Will Howard throw left-handed.