Steelers’ Training Camp Injury Report – Aug. 7 – Derrick Harmon Returns, Ryan McCollum Leaves Early

The Pittsburgh Steelers went through another fully padded practice on Thursday ahead of their preseason opener, but the team managed to stay relatively healthy.

DL Derrick Harmon returned to practice after missing it on Wednesday. While Harmon returned, there were a number of Steelers who did not practice Thursday. Among them were WRs DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III as well as TEs Jonnu Smith and DJ Thomas-Jones.

Austin has missed practice the last few days with an undisclosed injury, while Smith returned yesterday after dealing with knee soreness on Tuesday that caused him to leave early. Thomas-Jones had a lower-body injury that sidelined him for a week, but he was a full participant in practice this week. Metcalf may be getting a veteran rest day. LB Patrick Queen also got the day off.

DL Cameron Heyward and EDGE T.J. Watt also got the day off. CBs Cory Trice Jr, Donte Kent and Jalen Ramsey did not practice. All three have been dealing with injuries, with Trice suffering a hamstring injury last Friday night while Kent has dealt with a lower-body injury. Ramsey hasn’t practiced at all this week and had a sleeve on his leg yesterday.

DL DeMarvin Leal was examined by trainers who appeared to be looking at his upper back or neck, per Alex Kozora. Leal’s 2024 season ended early due to a neck injury. Leal was able to eventually return to practice, however, which was good news for him as he tries to crack the 53-man roster.

OT Calvin Anderson, also injured during Friday’s practice, remained out, as did EDGE Alex Highsmith, who has a groin injury. QB Will Howard, who’s dealing with a broken finger and was described as “week to week” by Mike Tomlin, also did not practice.

OT Gareth Warren, who was limited on Wednesday, returned fully on Thursday. Warren will likely play Saturday night against the Jaguars.

C Ryan McCollum, who missed time early in camp and has been limited at points throughout it, talked to Pittsburgh’s head trainer during individual work and didn’t take reps with the rest of the offensive linemen, per Kozora.

McCollum later left practice, and if his injury is serious, the Steelers will be very thin at center heading into their preseason opener Saturday night in Jacksonville.

Thursday was Pittsburgh’s final practice ahead of its preseason opener on Saturday. Following that game, the team will return to Saint Vincent College for practice Monday and Tuesday before breaking camp.