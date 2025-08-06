Steelers’ Training Camp Injury Report – Aug. 6 – Jalen Ramsey Remains Out, Donte Kent No Longer In Boot

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their second of three practices this week ahead of their preseason opener, and while some players returned to practice, there were some notable absences, including DL Derrick Harmon.

Harmon did not practice on Wednesday, although the nature for why he missed practice is unclear. Presumably, it’s injury-related. Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft had been drawing rave reviews for his work so far in camp.

WR Calvin Austin III remained out of practice with an undisclosed injury, his fourth practice in a row missed. OLB Alex Highsmith also missed practice with a groin injury.

QB Will Howard also missed practice and likely won’t return for the rest of training camp after suffering a broken bone in his hand during practice on Tuesday. Mike Tomlin said after practice that Howard has a broken finger and is exploring his options, but it shouldn’t require surgery, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Mike Tomlin said Howard has a broken finger. He said he can be considered week to week. Tomlin said he’s exploring his options, but it appears non-surgical. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 6, 2025

OT Gareth Warren returned after missing the last two practices, but was limited, while TE Jonnu Smith also returned after leaving Tuesday’s practice early with knee soreness. He was a full participant. OT Calvin Anderson missed his fourth straight practice after leaving practice early during Friday Night Lights.

CB Darius Slay also got the day off while Joey Porter Jr. was limited as he works his way back from an injury

CB Jalen Ramsey, who didn’t work on Tuesday, also did not practice on Wednesday. He had a sleeve on his left leg. Fellow CBs Cory Trice Jr. and Donte Kent did not practice. Trice suffered a hamstring injury during Friday Night Lights, while Kent, who was wearing a boot earlier this week, no longer has one on, per Alex Kozora.

Our Tim Rice got a picture of Kent without the boot.

A collection of injured and days off players. Good that Donte Kent no longer in boot. #steelers pic.twitter.com/6ItNIFDazj — T R (@TimotRice) August 6, 2025

There’s been no mention of an injury to Ramsey, and he’s likely just banged up and getting some rest. If it were more serious, it likely would’ve been noted by Mike Tomlin by now.

Pittsburgh’s final practice before heading to Jacksonville comes tomorrow. Harmon’s participation will be noteworthy, as if he’s not healthy enough to practice tomorrow, he may not wind up playing on Saturday and getting valuable reps for a rookie. Austin has also missed a non-inconsequential amount of time, and the Steelers would like to get him healthy sooner rather than later.