Steelers’ Training Camp Injury Report – August 5 – Alex Highsmith Doesn’t Practice, Joey Porter Jr. Returns

The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to Saint Vincent College on Tuesday for training camp after an off-day on Monday. The week got off to an unfortunate start, with two players lost to in-practice injuries.

QB Will Howard left practice early and didn’t participate in the final two team periods. With the Steelers opening up their preseason slate on Saturday, it’ll be interesting to see if Howard will be able to play and get his first real NFL action.

Head coach Mike Tomlin categorized it as a hand injury for Howard. Tomlin believes the injury came from a quarterback-center exchange, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Howard is being evaluated.

Will Howard suffered a hand injury and left practice early today. Mike Tomlin thought it came on a quarterback exchange, but he wasn’t sure. He said the hand is being evaluated. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 5, 2025

In addition to Howard, TE Jonnu Smith also left with a trainer toward the end of practice. Tim Rice got a picture of Smith walking off the field, flanked by a trainer.

Jonnu Smith walks out with trainer goes off field during one of last team drills in a mini van not a cart. pic.twitter.com/B8Gn7rDhcm — T R (@TimotRice) August 5, 2025

TribLive’s Joe Rutter posted a video of Tomlin talking about the injuries, and said Smith left with knee soreness he called “less significant.”

Mike Tomlin talks about injuries to Will Howard and Jonnu Smith during practice Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/U9QnR9ety9 — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 5, 2025

CB Joey Porter Jr. returned after missing three practices with a minor injury. Mike Tomlin previously called Porter day-to-day and downplayed the severity of his injury, and he was able to return rather quickly. He didn’t work in team drills; however, he participated in individual drills.

TE Pat Freiermuth also returned after not practicing on Sunday.

OT Gareth Warren didn’t practice on Tuesday. Warren had a brace on his leg on Sunday and missed practice. He remained out on Tuesday. despite going through the stretch line and jogging during individual drills. Rookie CB Donte Kent also didn’t practice, nor did OT Calvin Anderson.

WR Ben Skowronek was checked out by trainers after a rough landing during a team period toward the end of practice. He quickly returned.

DL Cameron Heyward didn’t work in team drills as the Steelers opted not to risk any injuries. He engaged in conditioning drills off to the side.

While Porter returned after missing three practices, WR Calvin Austin III missed his third practice in a row with an undisclosed injury. EDGE Alex Highsmith, who left practice on Sunday with a groin injury, joined Austin on the sideline Tuesday. Tomlin said Highsmith will miss a few more days with his groin injury, per TribLive’s Joe Rutter, putting his status for Saturday’s preseason opener in doubt.

Mike Tomlin said Will Howard hurt his throw hand maybe in a C-Q exchange and is being evaluated. Alex Highsmith will miss a few days because of his groin injury. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 5, 2025

CB Jalen Ramsey got a day off, while CB Darius Slay got a half day. Tuesday marked Ramsey’s first veteran day off of camp.

After injuring his knee in practice last Wednesday, DL Esezi Otomewo returned to practice on Wednesday. Otomewo worked in full, which was a positive for his first day back.

With Howard fighting for a third-string quarterback job and trying to prove he can stick with the Steelers, his injury comes at a bad time with the preseason just days away. Smith is expected to help the Steelers’ pass-catching corps and form an impressive tandem with Freiermuth. He also missed time at the start of camp due to an injury.

The Steelers return to the practice field tomorrow for their penultimate practice before they head to Jacksonville for Saturday’s preseason opener.