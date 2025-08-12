Steelers’ Training Camp Injury Report – August 12 – Yahya Black Doesn’t Practice, Jalen Ramsey Returns

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their 2025 training camp Tuesday at Saint Vincent College. The final training camp practice included a brief injury scare to the team’s starting quarterback.

QB Aaron Rodgers was briefly assessed by trainers after getting stepped on, but quickly returned to practice with a shin wrap. Rodgers didn’t have any restrictions for the rest of practice.

OLB Alex Highsmith and C Ryan McCollum were among a group of Steelers not practicing. Also out were OT Calvin Anderson, WR Calvin Austin III, CB Donte Kent Jr., CB Cory Trice Jr., TE Jonnu Smith, OG Isaac Seumalo and DL Cameron Heyward. None of them practiced yesterday with most having missed numerous days with various injuries. Heyward is holding in as he waits for a new contract.

Highsmith was jogging on the side yesterday and should nearly be back. He called his groin injury a “tweak” this morning.

OL Aiden Williams, who Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted suffered a leg injury yesterday, also didn’t practice today.

DL Yahya Black missed his first practice of camp and had his right elbow wrapped, per Alex Kozora.

Hard to see well but Yahya Black with his right arm/elbow wrapped. He wore a brace during yesterday's practice. Getting today off. https://t.co/f5bGioNDAR pic.twitter.com/DWD7N9efM4 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 12, 2025

TE JJ Galbreath was limited after missing practice yesterday, working with a trainer during team periods. CB Darius Slay, who left Monday’s practice early, and LB Devin Harper, who didn’t practice yesterday, both returned along with Galbreath. DL Derrick Harmon was also a full participant after not finishing practice yesterday.

CB Jalen Ramsey, who was increasing work yesterday, also returned to practice today. With Slay also coming back, this is a positive sign for Pittsburgh’s secondary.

With training camp wrapped up, the Steelers will practice again tomorrow at Acrisure Stadium. It will be a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the two teams meeting on Saturday for a preseason game.

The Steelers have two more preseason games left; Saturday’s match and an August 21 game against the Carolina Panthers. Then their season opener against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium will kick off 2025. Hopefully they can make it that far relatively injury-free.