Steelers’ Training Camp Injury Report – August 11 – Calvin Austin III Remains Out, Multiple Players Work On The Side

The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to Saint Vincent College following Saturday’s preseason opener for their penultimate day of training camp practice, and with the team not in pads, it was a lighter day. The team did suffer one notable injury on Monday, as CB Darius Slay suffered a foot/ankle injury during seven shots. He was tended to by trainers and didn’t return, but he seems to be ok.

C Ryan McCollum also remained out after leaving practice early on Thursday, and he was a non-participant in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. TEs JJ Galbreath didn’t participate in practice, nor did EDGE Alex Highsmith, who remains out with a groin injury. CB Cory Trice Jr., nursing a hamstring injury, was also out of practice, as was CB Donte Kent, who has missed time with a lower-body injury.

OT Calvin Anderson, injured on August 1, also didn’t practice. WR Calvin Austin III, who also hasn’t practiced since the August 1 Friday Nights Lights practice, remained out.

While TE Jonnu Smith wasn’t in uniform, he did run routes at “75% speed” to the side during a team period, per Alex Kozora.

Smith isn't in uniform but ran routes at 75% speed during last team period.

DL Cameron Heyward remained out of practice as he seeks a new contract. Derrick Harmon, who missed Wednesday’s practice last week, didn’t work in team after seven shots.

LB Devin Harper, who had five tackles in the preseason opener on Saturday, was also out of practice on Monday. QB Will Howard, who broke his finger last week, remained out, but even though he still has a splint on his hand, he did go through some drills, per Kozora. Good development opportunity for the rookie even though he isn’t able to fully participate.

Rookie QB Will Howard isn't throwing but went through some drills with the other quarterbacks during special teams period, going through bags and rolling out to his right on one rep. Still has splint on right hand from broken pinky finger.

In some better news, CB Jalen Ramsey was dressed and went through some work on the side during Monday’s practice, alongside Highsmith. It’s a good sign that the two might be nearing a return to the field, although the two didn’t go through any individual work.

The Steelers will have their final training camp practice tomorrow before hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium for a joint practice on Wednesday. The two will then meet in a preseason game on Tuesday.