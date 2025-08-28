Steelers To Face Star LB Micah Parsons After Blockbuster Trade To Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided an injured Micah Parsons in 2024. They’re poised to see him in 2025. In a groundbreaking deal, the Dallas Cowboys are the dealing star outside linebacker to the Green Bay Packers, per multiple outlets.

Green Bay is reportedly giving Parsons a deal worth $47 million per season, surpassing T.J. Watt as the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. It’s a four-year, $188 million contract. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport notes that Green Bay will give up at least two first-round picks for Parsons. And per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, NT Kenny Clark is heading from Green Bay to Dallas.

Source: the #Cowboys are receiving two 1 and DT Kenny Clark in the deal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 28, 2025

Parsons shared a statement moments after news of the deal broke.

Pittsburgh will play Green Bay Week 8, Sunday Oct. 26, a primetime game that will feature Aaron Rodgers facing his longtime team for the first time since being traded from the Packers to the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 season. The Steelers will wear their 1933 throwback uniforms.

Parsons missed the Steelers-Cowboys 2024 matchup due to an ankle sprain. Dallas still came out on top, 20-17, taking the lead with a touchdown in the final seconds. Assuming Parsons is healthy for this year’s matchup, it’ll be his first game against Pittsburgh.

Parsons is just one of several great-to-elite pass rushers Pittsburgh’s young offensive line will have to handle this season. The Steelers will also face the Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson and Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett twice apiece this year. Both received new contracts this season after finishing 2024 near the top of the sack leaderboard. Pittsburgh will face other notable rushers in the New York Jets’ Will McDonald IV, Minnesota Vikings’ Jonathan Greenard, and Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson, who led the NFL in sacks before suffering a season-ending leg injury during the 2024 season.

Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, has recorded 52.5 sacks in his first four NFL seasons. He’s finished with double-digit sacks in every year, picking up 12 in just 13 games a season ago. Trade rumors have swirled for weeks after Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones struggled to work out a long-term deal. Jones attempted negotiating directly with Parsons instead of his agent, a move that violates CBA rules, and the relationship deteriorated from there. Parsons asked for a trade, and today he got one.