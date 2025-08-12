Steelers Stock Watch – WR Robert Woods

Player: WR Robert Woods

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: Robert Woods seems to be losing ground in his bid for a roster spot as Scotty Miller pushes ahead. There are still some weeks to decide who prevails, or even if it comes down to one or the other. Through training camp and one preseason game, however, one has clearly done more than the other.

He might be the grimiest wide receiver in the room, as he declared, but Robert Woods still needs to make plays. He isn’t a tight end in a wide receiver’s body, and he isn’t playing on special teams. As we draw closer to decision time, it’s not clear that he is inside the bubble.

A 2013 second-round pick, Robert Woods has been around a couple blocks. This is Year 13 for him, but will he spend it with the Steelers, and where? As people draw up their latest roster predictions, my guess is many will not have his name on theirs. He didn’t make mine this time around, observing the rise of Scotty Miller (somewhere, Russell Wilson just grew 1cm).

Woods has had a fairly anonymous camp. And in the preseason opener, he played 24 snaps, but wasn’t very noticeable. He certainly was no catalyst for the run game, as they didn’t run the ball very effectively.

As a receiver, Woods saw one target, making the catch for a four-yard gain. Nobody stood up and ooohhhed and aaaahhhed at the incredible spectacle, either. Not that there was a whole lot to do on the play, but he’s not exactly a YAC machine.

It’s entirely possible that the Steelers keep six receivers on their 53-man roster, however. If they do, there is almost undoubtedly a spot for Robert Woods. After all, if they keep guys like Allen Robinson II and Van Jefferson around, what does a Robert Woods hurt? He’d better be careful, though, because he could easily find himself a healthy scratch.

