Steelers Stock Watch – RB Kaleb Johnson

Player: RB Kaleb Johnson

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Although he didn’t play as much in the preseason finale, Kaleb Johnson continued his upward trajectory. On five carries, he recorded three successful runs. In addition to his work on offense, he also returned kicks throughout the game, which he may do in September.

Kaleb Johnson’s struggles in the Steelers’ first preseason game raised alarm bells but were predictably premature. While his subsequent performances hardly proved revelatory, he clearly looked more comfortable. And the more comfortable he looks, the better he’ll be. And the more work he gets, the more comfortable he’ll get.

That’s the theme with the rookie running back, who figures to open the season behind Jaylen Warren. Warren, for his part, did not look very good in his lone preseason game. The fumble was the glaring red flag, and some wonder if it won’t be an inopportune turnover sometime during the season that provides the coaches with the impetus to turn to Johnson.

A third-round pick out of Iowa, Kaleb Johnson is a natural scheme fit for the Steelers’ offense. However, he is still a rookie and learning his way in the NFL. He tends to trust his speed too much, trying to bounce too many runs to the perimeter. That will work better in the preseason, frankly, than it will in the regular season.

Kaleb Johnson rushed for 24 yards on five carries in his final preseason work. He also had one reception, albeit for just two yards. He finished the preseason with 94 rushing yards on 24 carries, just shy of four yards per. Although he didn’t find the end zone, he did see some red-zone and goal-to-go work. Based on what he did at Iowa, I don’t think he’ll have an undue amount of trouble in that area.

