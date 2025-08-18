Steelers Stock Watch – RB Kaleb Johnson

Player: RB Kaleb Johnson

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: After a sluggish debut, Kaleb Johnson played much better during his second preseason game, rushing for 50 yards. He looked more confident, more decisive and more aggressive, which the Steelers were hoping to see from him. Obviously, he still has to do that in games that matter, but he will grow with experience.

Kaleb Johnson is one of those players who just become Steelers favorites before they even put on their first jersey. It didn’t hurt that he already wore a very similar one at Iowa, but his game screams “Steelers football”, too. It didn’t necessarily look that way in the first preseason game, but he had a better outing on Saturday.

Carrying the ball 11 times, Johnson rushed for 50 yards. He had one particular highlight, cutting back for a 14-yard gain. In addition to his 11 carries, he also caught one pass for nine yards on his lone target.

Perhaps it’s worth noting that Kaleb Johnson didn’t see his first offensive touch until the Steelers had pulled their starters. On his first carry, near the top of the second quarter, he was dropped in the backfield for a two-yard loss. But he managed to jump-start himself on their next possession, kicking things off with his 14-yard gain.

One area of concern might be Johnson’s struggles in short-yardage situations, seeing three opportunities. On 3rd and 2, he only picked up 1 yard. The Buccaneers later stopped him for no gain on 2nd and 1 and then held him to one yard from the 4 in a goal-to-go situation. Of course, he also didn’t have the benefit of the starting offensive line.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Steelers had Kaleb Johnson returning kicks in this game. On three returns, he averaged 27 yards with a long of 34. He returned kicks in college his first season and has expressed a willingness to do so in Pittsburgh.

