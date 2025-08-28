Steelers Stock Watch – QB Skylar Thompson

Player: QB Skylar Thompson

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Deemed a “camp arm” even when he was the only quarterback under contract, Skylar Thompson made the Steelers’ 53-man roster. At least initially, he will serve as the team’s third, emergency game-day quarterback. We will see if plans change later in the season, however, with rookie Will Howard returning from injury.

The Steelers signed Skylar Thompson to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of last season. At that time, he was the only quarterback the team had under contract for 2025. They allowed all of their quarterbacks from the previous season to leave in free agency and didn’t rush to replenish.

Eventually, they signed Mason Rudolph, then drafted Will Howard while wrangling Aaron Rodgers. By minicamp, Thompson was indeed the proverbial “camp arm”, though the Steelers didn’t treat him that way. To open training camp, he was taking reps over the rookie, though he gradually lost ground.

After Howard fractured his pinky, Skylar Thompson saw much more consistent work. He showed more consistent play as a result and had a strong preseason.

Thompson led the AFC and finished fourth in the NFL with 498 passing yards during the preseason. He completed 41-of-46 pass attempts, throwing 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. Of the 19 quarterbacks with at least 300 passing yards, he had the third-highest quarterback rating.

The Steelers never played Rodgers, and Howard was hurt, so Thompson and Rudolph played the entire preseason for the team, minus a modest amount of work for Logan Woodside. While Woodside has familiarity with OC Arthur Smith, they like what Thompson has done.

It’s possible that the team could still look to trade him, right up until the trade deadline. The Steelers reportedly plan to place Howard on IR, but they could activate him any time after four games. If they find a trade partner by then, they may just pull the trigger. Or Thompson could remain the Steelers’ emergency quarterback all season. It’s a fluid situation, but he will relish the opportunity while it lasts.

