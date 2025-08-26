Steelers Stock Watch – P Corliss Waitman

Player: P Corliss Waitman

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Corliss Waitman has apparently won the punting job, the Steelers announcing the termination of Cameron Johnston’s contract. Although the move is technically not yet official, the announcement clearly signals their intention. Waitman will be the Steelers’ punter this season, moving on from their high-priced 2024 free agent. High-priced, that is…you know…for a punter.

Back in 2021, Steelers fans clamored for the team to keep Corliss Waitman as their punter over draft pick Pressley Harvin III. Had they done so, he could have had a very different career. Although Waitman earned another job the following season, he couldn’t find a steady job. After failing to kick in 2023, he only wound up back in Pittsburgh last season due to the misfortune of others.

The Steelers originally signed Corliss Waitman as a college free agent in 2020. This was the COVID year, and they kept an extra punter on the practice squad in case Jordan Berry couldn’t punt. Either way, it allowed the Steelers a long look at him. When they needed a punter at the spur of the moment in 2021, they acquired Waitman.

And he came to their rescue again in 2024 after Cameron Johnston suffered a season-ending injury two punts into his Steelers career. Waitman stepped in and punted for the remaining 16 games. Although he posted league-average numbers, they represented the best in team history in net yardage.

At least in theory, Corliss Waitman should set a new Steelers record this year, and perhaps a top-10 leaguewide number. A year ago, he stepped in early season and did a very commendable job. Now with a full offseason to work with the unit, he should be at his best in his entire career.

Although he is already 30 years old, punters tend to have longer careers than most. Thomas Morstead, for example, is still going at age 39. In other words, the Steelers could, in theory, have Waitman for another decade. If it’s the right move, then it’s the right move. It’s a bit of a gamble because Johnston was arguably more consistent. But with a more stable setup, perhaps he can find more consistency as well.

