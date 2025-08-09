Steelers Stock Watch – OL Andrus Peat

Player: OL Andrus Peat

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: The Steelers signed veteran OL Andrus Peat yesterday, addressing thinning depth with Calvin Anderson and others injured. While he has guard versatility, Pittsburgh used him at tackle, and he could play tonight in Jacksonville. Signed to a Veteran Salary Benefit deal, it’s hard to gauge his odds of securing a roster spot, despite his background.

Give Mike Tomlin credit; the man knows what he wants and what he loves. And he loves himself some high-pedigreed veterans, both in draft stock and in genes. New Steelers OL Andrus Peat checks both boxes, a former 13th-overall pick and son of an NFL guard, Todd Peat.

Andrus Peat spent nearly a decade with the New Orleans Saints, nearly all of it as a starter. Between 2015 and 2023, he started 102 out of 111 games, including 12 of 16 in 2023. Last year, however, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a backup, making one start in 15 games, playing 57 snaps.

A three-time Pro Bowler, most recently in 2020, Andrus Peat will turn 32 in early November. He remained unsigned throughout the offseason until now. Needless to say, he is no longer a Pro Bowler, nor does he play like a former first-round pick.

But the Steelers needed offensive line depth due to injuries, in this specifically to swing tackle Calvin Anderson. While Dylan Cook could potentially fill in for that spot, they needed another tackle. And Peat can also play inside, which isn’t a bad feather in his cap.

The most immediate question is whether Andrus Peat will be up to speed enough to play tonight against the Jaguars. The secondary question is whether he can put himself into the mix for a roster spot. If not, he could certainly fit on the practice squad.

