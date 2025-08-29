Steelers Stock Watch – OL Andrus Peat

Player: OL Andrus Peat

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: A late addition to the 90-man roster, veteran OL Andrus Peat managed to make it to the 53 with his guard/tackle flexibility. He is one of 10 offensive linemen on the roster, though, so we’ll see how that plays out. Between the offensive and defensive lines, the Steelers have 18 players in the trenches.

Although the Steelers list Andrus Peat as a guard, he is on the depth chart as the second-string right tackle. Ordinarily, that would be an indication of how unreliable the team’s online record keeping is. In this particular case, though, it’s fitting for the versatile veteran lineman.

A former first-round pick, Andrus Peat has a decade of NFL experience under his belt, including over 100 starts. Nearing 32 years of age, however, he transitioned into a backup role more recently. He remained unsigned throughout the offseason until the Steeler signed him in August.

During his career, Peat has gained significant experience at both guard and tackle positions. No doubt his versatility and experience are why he is on the Steelers’ 53-man roster. It’s not clear where they want him to lean, but more likely, it’s tackle.

Between Peat, Spencer Anderson, and Max Scharping, the Steelers have a bunch of guard-tackle reserves. Ryan McCollum, Anderson, and Scharping can also play center, the latter two as emergency options. The only reserve who lacks versatility is Calvin Anderson.

Calvin Anderson only recently returned to practice after missing extended time due to injury. That could be the reason the Steelers are carrying 10 offensive linemen. Perhaps Andrus Peat even dresses as the swing tackle in Week 1, depending on Anderson’s health.

With regular season on the way and the roster roughly in place, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

As we speak, we are in the process of learning what this Steelers team is going to look like. The dust is settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, and now we’re in the home stretch. What final moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? They’ve certainly made a flurry of moves, though some question whether they make much difference. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?