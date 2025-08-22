Steelers Stock Watch – DL Yahya Black

Player: DL Yahya Black

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Yahya Black is primed for a significant role as a rookie, coming off a strong preseason finale with two sacks. Having earned a reputation for batting down passes in game, the rookie is proving to have a well-rounded game. He might not be the next Dexter Lawrence, but for a fifth-round pick, he’s doing alright for himself.

While we don’t have a final word on Derrick Harmon, it appears the Steelers avoided a major injury to their rookie first-round pick. Still, he could miss some time, so it’s fair to question who might fill in during his absence. So why not the Steelers’ other rookie defensive lineman, Yahya Black?

Arguably, Black has had as strong of an offseason, though we don’t see everything the Steelers coaches see. Harmon played much better last week than in the first preseason game. He didn’t really play long enough for a strong evaluation in the finale before injuring his knee.

Yahya Black, on the other hand, closed out his preseason with a pair of sacks, coming on consecutive plays. Throughout the offseason, he has looked like more than a fifth-round pick, and he hasn’t slowed down.

Of course, we’ll know more once he starts playing in real games. Black, at 336 pounds, should be able to knock around some backup offensive linemen, if we’re being honest. During training camp, he didn’t necessarily flash as a pass rusher, more active batting passes down. He played the run well, which is the main reason they drafted him.

Despite his size, Yahya Black is a pretty good athlete, unsurprising for a former basketball player. He may rub his big belly after making a play, but you might not notice it until then. But there is still a long way to go, and a great deal for him to achieve. It’s a good story for August, but he is only just beginning to write his story. It’s hard not to be encouraged by what he’s put down so far, though.

