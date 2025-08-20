Steelers Stock Watch – DL Logan Lee

Player: DL Logan Lee

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: While long-snapping might not earn Logan Lee a spot on the 53-man roster, it certainly won’t hurt his career prospects. After serving as an emergency fill-in on Saturday, he pulled double duty. Entering the final preseason game, the second-year man is still trying to earn a spot on the defensive line. He is in that competition, and will have a chance to claim the job for himself tomorrow.

I don’t know if Logan Lee will find a place on the 53-man roster, but the practice squad seems likely. The fact that he showed he can fill in at long snapper is only a part of that, it goes without saying. It’s impossible to argue that he has done much to distinguish himself along the defensive line, but he has the tools that one can develop.

Of course, Lee is garnering attention right now because of what he did in arguably the otherwise most anonymous position in football: long snapper. While covering a punt, Christian Kuntz suffered an injury that knocked him out of the game. Lee, as we found out, is the emergency long snapper, and he filled in for the rest of the game.

A 2024 sixth-round pick, Logan Lee spent his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List. As such, he didn’t have much of an opportunity to develop on the field. Only late in the season did they open his practice window, which lasted a week or two.

Now he has had a full offseason, and is battling for one of the last roster spots along the defensive line—if not the last. That depends on whether the Steelers carry six or seven, the former being far more typical, historically. Lee is in that conversation, along with Isaiahh Loudermilk and Esezi Otomewo. Even though the long snapping might be a good story, though, that is only the tiniest of edges. It wouldn’t be relevant, I imagine, except in the event of an absolute dead-heat tie.

