Steelers Stock Watch – CB Darius Slay

Player: CB Darius Slay

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Darius Slay said when he signed that if the Steelers asked him to play man, he could do it. Based on yesterday’s practice, he looked like he wasn’t wrong. It might be going too far to say he turned back the clock, but he still has something left in the tank. At least, he is showing it in training camp, but the real games are another matter.

The Steelers signed Darius Slay believing he would upgrade the secondary, trusting that he is more than just a legacy. Though one of the best cornerbacks of his era, he is also 34 and coming off a year without an interception. The Eagles, after winning the Super Bowl, released him, and he signed a relatively modest contract to join the Steelers.

Despite already having Slay and Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers, though, still traded for Jalen Ramsey. They view Ramsey, however, as a versatile, roving piece who will play throughout the secondary. Though Slay expressed a willingness to play in the slot, it’s likely he stays outside.

It doesn’t hurt that he looked the part in yesterday’s practice. Darius Slay had a strong session, with Alex Kozora crediting him with three passes broken up. With 160 in his career, and 13 last season, it’s something he had done consistently, and apparently, can still do.

Of course, we’re talking about one training camp, indeed, one training camp practice. But the fact that he moved around well and made plays on the ball is still meaningful. It means that Slay can still move around, can still play man coverage. That doesn’t mean he won’t have his moments—everybody does—but I think fears that he was washed up were likely premature. Maybe he doesn’t make another Pro Bowl in Pittsburgh, but he’ll be a solid starter at worst.

With training camp underway and the Steelers exploring their new roster, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

As we speak, we are in the process of learning what this Steelers team is going to look like. The dust is settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, and now we’re in camp. What other moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? They’ve certainly made a flurry of moves, though some question whether they make much difference. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?