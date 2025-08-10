Steelers Stock Watch – CB Brandin Echols

Player: CB Brandin Echols

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: The other cornerback the Steelers added this year, Brandin Echols stepped up for the secondary in last night’s victory. With Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Joey Porter Jr. all sitting, he played a prominent role in the defense. Even with the Jaguars largely playing their starters, he stepped up and looked the part.

Clearly fueled by my audacity to leave him off of my pre-camp 53-man roster projection, Brandin Echols is positioning himself to be the first defensive back off the bench. While they are suddenly too deep to accommodate him otherwise, he is earning his role. Playing behind Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., and Darius Slay, he could figure in some dime packages, at least. Perhaps even some nickel looks if the Ramsey kicks back to safety.

Brandin Echols didn’t play too long, but he played well. In essence, he made two plays: a tackle for loss and a pass defensed on a deep throw. On the latter, he skied as high as his 5-10 frame would allow and got his hand on the ball. I’m sure he wanted the interception, but it got the defense off the field all the same on third down.

One player who could potentially challenge Echols for playing time, at least in the slot, his second-year Beanie Bishop Jr. While he benefited from a drop, he also had a key pass defensed and recorded five tackles.

Initially framed by many as a battle pitting one against the other, Echols and Bishop may both make the team. It’s worth noting that the Steelers have almost entirely played Echols on the outside since signing him. He very much has inside capability, but it’s at least notable that they aren’t exercising it.

