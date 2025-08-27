Steelers Stock Watch – CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Player: CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Stock Value: Sold

Reasoning: Beanie Bishop Jr., at least for now, is no longer part of the Steelers after they waived him Tuesday. A 2024 college free agent, he served as the defense’s primary nickel defender for the first half of last season. Most notably, he recorded four interceptions, including two off Aaron Rodgers. Clearly, Rodgers gave the Steelers an ultimatum, choosing between himself and Bishop. (That actually didn’t happen; calm down.)

The Steelers were very enthusiastic about signing Beanie Bishop Jr. as a college free agent last year. Throughout his rookie season, he justified the enthusiasm, which admittedly doesn’t take much for an undrafted player. The percentage of undrafted defensive backs who record four career interceptions is incredibly low.

In other words, if Bishop never plays another snap in the NFL, he will have already had a nice career. He has earned $820,000 so far, which isn’t bad for one year’s worth of work. And while the Steelers waived him yesterday, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for him.

After all, guys like Mike Hilton, Arthur Maulet, and others are still in the league. There is a place for undersized slot defenders, and Bishop has the potential to be a good one. Lest we forget, the Steelers asked quite a lot of him as an undrafted rookie. Arguably, he was in over his head at first, but he has talent and instincts. He made plays, though perhaps not enough to justify the plays he missed.

Time will tell what the Steelers’ plans are for Beanie Bishop, if they have any. Provided he clears waivers, I imagine they would re-sign him to the practice squad. Considering they spoke of him as needing to clinch his roster spot in the preseason finale, it would be a considerable jump to move on from him completely.

Even if the Steelers were to move on from Bishop, someone will be interested in him. Now that the Steelers have Brandin Echols, perhaps the Jets will want Bishop. After all, he picked off their former quarterback twice. And they don’t want him picking off Justin Fields in Week 1.

With regular season on the way and the roster roughly in place, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

As we speak, we are in the process of learning what this Steelers team is going to look like. The dust is settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, and now we’re in the home stretch. What final moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? They’ve certainly made a flurry of moves, though some question whether they make much difference. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?