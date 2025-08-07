Steelers Sign QB Logan Woodside, OL Andrus Peat

The Pittsburgh Steelers made two roster moves on Thursday, signing QB Logan Woodside and OL Andrus Peat. HC Mike Tomlin announced the additions during his press conference via the team’s YouTube channel.

Woodside is familiar with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Woodside signed with the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad in 2018 when Smith was the tight ends coach and later re-signed with the team in 2019 and played for them from 2019-2022. In 2022, he signed with Atlanta — where Smith was the head coach — off Tennessee’s practice squad. He was with the Falcons until last season, which he spent on and off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad.

The Bengals released Woodside on July 20 to make room for QB Desmond Ridder, and following an injury to QB Will Howard, the Steelers are bringing in Woodside for quarterback depth.

Tomlin said that Woodside could play in the team’s preseason opener on Sunday.

“He’s no stranger to the NFL. He’s had a past relationship with Arthur Smith. Given the circumstances with Will Howard, we thought that was appropriate,” Tomlin said. “He’ll be a quick study. We’ll work hard over the next 48 hours and certainly will have game availability. Whether or not he plays remains to be seen, but that was the intention.”

Woodside has appeared in 13 NFL games but has thrown just seven passes, going 4-of-7 for 34 yards. He was a seventh-round pick by the Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Toledo.

Peat was a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2015 NFL Draft. Tomlin mentioned his guard/tackle flexibility, but he was primarily a guard during his time with the Saints. He spent nine years in New Orleans before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of last season, where he played in 15 games with one start. He’s got plenty of experience, with 126 games played and 103 starts in a 10-year career.

“He’s a versatile veteran, has played both guard and tackle, we’ve absorbed some attrition in those spaces, so a grizzly veteran with multi-positional experiences is an asset,” Tomlin said.

Peat has some size to him, measuring in at 6067 and 313 pounds during the 2015 NFL Combine.

OT Calvin Anderson is dealing with an injury while OT Gareth Warren returned in a limited capacity earlier this week. Additionally, OT Broderick Jones has dealt with a groin injury during camp while OG Isaac Seumalo was activated off the non-football injury list last week. Peat provides some experience and depth for the Steelers and could compete for a roster spot if he can get up to speed quickly.

The team will need to make two corresponding roster moves, which should be announced later today.