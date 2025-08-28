Steelers Sign OL Aiden Williams To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed OL Aiden Williams to their practice squad, rounding out the 17-man group. The NFL’s transaction sheet Thursday contained this move.

An undrafted free agent out of Minnesota-Duluth, Williams struggled holding up against the bull rush but showed off some athleticism in training camp. Overall, Alex Kozora gave him a D for his work in training camp.

Williams also didn’t play in Pittsburgh’s final two preseason games due to a minor injury. That prevented him from getting much tape in-stadium. Clearly, the Steelers liked his traits enough to bring Williams back on the practice squad.

With Pittsburgh signing Williams, all 17 members of the practice squad were internal players from training camp. It’s rare that the team doesn’t look outside the organization. After practice yesterday, Mike Tomlin said the Steelers feel the players they have on the practice squad were barely on the outside looking in.

“Individually and collectively, I thought they were just on the outside looking in, and that’s what the practice squads about. Some components of their game is varsity. Some of it still needs development and so practice squad provides an avenue for them to continue to work and round out their skills. Excited about the group and excited about continuing their growth and development,” Tomlin said via transcript provided by the team.

Williams was a participant in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl. He wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine, but he worked out at Minnesota’s Pro Day, measuring in at 6056 and 315 pounds. His arms came in at 32 3/4″ and he put up 27 reps on the bench press, while running a 5.19 40-yard dash.

He joins OL Steven Jones and OT Dylan Cook as the offensive linemen on Pittsburgh’s practice squad. Although he primarily played tackle at Minnesota-Duluth, Williams can also work as a guard. That versatility may be attractive to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh can roster 17 players on the practice squad because EDGE Julius Welschof gives the team an international exemption.