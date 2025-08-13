Steelers’ Secondary Is ‘Light Years Better’ Than Last Season, Beat Writer Says

If one storyline defined Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, it was the emergence of the secondary. The arrival of Jalen Ramsey has seemingly transformed the unit from the defense’s biggest concern into perhaps its greatest strength.

“I think the secondary is in a really good place. It is light years better from where it was at the end of last season,” ESPN’s Brooke Pryor said Wednesday via 102.5 WDVE’s Morning Show with Randy Baumann. “You think about losing Minkah [Fitzpatrick], how can they get better when they lose Minkah Fitzpatrick? I think this is a physical group. I think they’re communicating well. They, to me, are in the best shape of any position on the team right now.”

The front seven was already one of the best in the league last year, and it only got deeper and more talented this offseason with players like Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, Jack Sawyer, Malik Harrison and Cole Holcomb added to the mix.

Some of the weighty statements coming from Juan Thornhill and even Mike Tomlin about the potential of the defense will turn off some, but it’s easy to see why there is so much excitement about it.

The biggest worry of the group was at safety after Fitzpatrick’s departure, but Juan Thornhill had a strong training camp and backed it up with a strong performance at the first preseason game. Chuck Clark also proved to be an excellent late addition to ensure they have enough veteran depth at the position.

Not only is the top of the depth chart flush with talent, but Clark, Brandin Echols, and Beanie Bishop Jr. can provide solid value in a rotational role. They can survive an injury to just about anybody other than maybe Ramsey.

It’s rare that Tomlin makes any bold statements about his team, yet he said multiple times throughout camp that his secondary is capable of matching up in man-to-man coverage against anybody in the league. And he said via DVE yesterday that the group is capable of doing historic things.

A defense is only as good as its weakest link. If the secondary is weak, it can compromise the pass rush. If the pass rush is weak, it can render good coverage useless. The Steelers have a chance to be among the NFL’s best at both this year.

The Steelers’ secondary went from one of the biggest worries on the entire roster to perhaps the strongest group on the team. Omar Khan deserves a lot of credit for that.