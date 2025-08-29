Steelers’ Running Back Room ‘The Number One Thing On My Worry List’, Beat Writer Says

While the Steelers want to run the ball this year, the running backs need to prove that they can. Up to this point, with two veterans and one rookie, they haven’t. Some of their preseason numbers look good, but most came at the end of games. Lew Nichols accounted for a lot of that production and earned a practice squad spot accordingly.

But it’s Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, and Kenneth Gainwell as the running backs on the Steelers’ 53-man roster. Warren barely played in the preseason, and they kept run schemes very simple, for what it’s worth. With the starters, they didn’t even run the ball very much. But nevertheless, the results did not look promising.

“Probably, the number one thing on my worry list this season”, Steelers beat writer Jeff Hathhorn said about the team’s running back room on 93.7 The Fan. “It’s not just the running back room—it’s getting the run game going. I know they’ve been very basic, [but] you could still be basic and run the football. It doesn’t mean you can’t execute. I just think there hasn’t been that cohesion with the run game”.

Pittsburgh never played its entire starting offensive line in the preseason, as LG Isaac Seumalo sat out all three games. The rest of the group did, though perhaps not as much as you’d like—42 snaps over three games. Gainwell handled most of the Steelers’ first-team running back reps. In the second preseason game, they didn’t even play Kaleb Johnson until the starters had left the game.

This offseason, the Steelers shook up their running back room by letting Najee Harris walk in free agency. They also parted with Cordarrelle Patterson, retaining Warren as the starter. After adding Gainwell as a diverse contributor in free agency, they drafted Johnson in the third round. But if they’ve assembled the right ingredients, they haven’t cooked anything appetizing yet.

“Maybe because Jaylen hasn’t been out there, and once it starts, we’re gonna see something better”, Hathhorn allowed about the Steelers’ running back group and the run game in general. “For this offense to really take off, play-action has to be believable. And if it is, that’s gonna allow Aaron [Rodgers] to cook. If it’s not, obviously, it’s gonna make it a lot tougher”.

It’s actually more anecdotal and less evidentiary that a successful play-action game requires a strong run game. If you execute play-action well, including the timing of deployment, defenses will still bite. Rodgers hasn’t always had a good run game, but he has been a great play-action passer. That’s more on the Steelers’ quarterbacks than the running backs, and Ben Roethlisberger seemed to loathe selling play-action in the latter stages of his career.

Nevertheless, the point stands that there is still a lot we need to see from the Steelers’ running back room. Kaleb Johnson offers promise, and Jaylen Warren is a (former?) fan favorite. For years, fans clamored for him to get his shot, and now he has it until Johnson passes him. But at the end of the day, they just want to see a successful run game. With the regular season approaching, we still have minimal evidence that they’ll get their wish.