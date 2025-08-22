Steelers Rookie DL Derrick Harmon Carted Off With Knee Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DL Derrick Harmon suffered an apparent injury in the team’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. He was shown on the KDKA broadcast with a towel over his head and on the cart.

Harmon was also emotional as he got carted off the field.

It’s not a good sign that Harmon was on the cart, and the Steelers have high hopes for their first-round rookie this season. His reaction also isn’t promising that it’s just a minor injury. The team quickly ruled him out with a knee injury, per senior director of communications Burt Lauten.

If Harmon does have to miss time, it will be the second year in a row that the Steelers lost a first-round pick to a preseason injury, with OT Troy Fautanu suffering an injury last preseason before another knee injury in practice after playing in just one game.

Harmon appeared to get his knee twisted at the end of the play that led to James Pierre’s interception in the second quarter.

Mike Tomlin said he had no update on Harmon during an interview on the KDKA broadcast at halftime and said Harmon was still being evaluated.

“I don’t have an update right now. He’s still being evaluated,” Tomlin said.

Harmon is slotted to start on Pittsburgh’s defensive line along with Keeanu Benton and Cam Heyward, and if Harmon misses time, Pittsburgh’s defensive line depth will be tested. Harmon got his first sack in Pittsburgh’s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

An injury to a rookie with high expectations is one of the last things you want to see in the preseason finale. Hopefully, the Steelers are just being cautious and Harmon’s injury isn’t serious.

Coming into the 2025 NFL Draft, Harmon had some medical red flags due to a labral tear and partial rotator cuff tear in his shoulder. That hasn’t slowed him down much, and while he missed one training camp practice and left another early, Harmon has mostly been a full go for the Steelers throughout their offseason work.

The team’s Week 1 game isn’t until September 7, so Harmon would have some time to rest and rehab if the injury isn’t too severe. But he won’t return to tonight’s game, and the Steelers will likely provide more information on Harmon’s injury at the conclusion of the game.