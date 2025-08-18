Steelers Release WR Roc Taylor In Flurry Of Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers overhauled the backend of the team’s roster Monday, signing three players while releasing three others. The team officially announced the signings of CB Kam Alexander, OT Julian Pearl, and LS Jake McQuaid. In corresponding moves, the team released WR Roc Taylor, ILB Devin Harper, and DL Breiden Fehoko.

The Steelers’ Twitter/X account announced the moves Monday afternoon.

Alexander has yet to appear in an NFL game and most recently spent time with the Seattle Seahawks. He’ll add cornerback depth, with Cory Trice Jr. and Donte Kent battling injuries for the better part of August. Alexander split his college time at UTSA and Oregon before signing as an undrafted free agent with Seattle shortly before training camp.

McQuaid is a veteran snapper to take the place of Christian Kuntz, who reportedly broke his sternum during Saturday’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A two-time Pro Bowler, McQuaide has appeared in 197 career games over his 14-year NFL career. He split 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins.

Pearl, part of the 2024 NFL Draft class, worked out for the Steelers earlier this month. He circles back to the team after injuries mounted along the offensive line, including to rookie tackle Gareth Warren, who suffered a possible concussion late in the Steelers’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Undrafted in 2024, Pearl has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, and Cleveland Browns. He’s yet to appear in an NFL game. Coming out of Illinois, Pearl was regarded as a big-body tackle, checking in at 6-6, 312 pounds with 35 1/8-inch arms at the NFL Combine.

Our scouting report noted his intriguing size but questioned his refinement.

“Overall, Pearl can throw his weight around and make an impact when he plays with tight hands. But his game is too up and down to trust and he’s not a raw player. He’s started nearly 40 games against good competition and will be one of the draft’s oldest prospects. His best tape came against weaker competition, a really good game against Northwestern, but Penn State’s toolsy EDGE rushers gave him fits.

There are traits to like but he’s not well-rounded enough. Pearl could move to guard though without cleaning up his technique, he won’t be a starter. Maybe his versatility and experience can make him an effective backup.”

Pearl adds depth to a thin Steelers’ offensive line. Rookie OT Gareth Warren suffered a possible concussion late in Saturday’s game, while veteran Calvin Anderson has missed the last two weeks due to injury. He’ll fight to stick on the practice squad after cutdowns.

Of the players released, Taylor is a surprising name. An intriguing undrafted free agent out of Memphis, Taylor turned heads with a handful of splash plays in training camp. He played well in Saturday’s preseason game, catching three passes for 39 yards while proving to be an effective downfield blocker who helped spring RB Lew Nichols on his 37-yard run. Taylor loses out to fellow rookies Max Hurleman and Ke’Shawn Williams.

Fehoko’s return to the Steelers was short-lived. Signed mid-way through training camp after injuries along the defensive line, he also played well against the Buccaneers with two tackles on Tampa Bay’s final offensive possession. But he saw end-of-the-roster reps, and Isaiahh Loudermilk and Logan Lee clearly worked ahead of him in practice and during games.

Harper fought for reps at inside linebacker all summer. He practiced in all but one training camp practice and picked up a handful of snaps in both preseason games. But his path to sticking on the roster was always going to be difficult, and seventh-round pick Carson Bruener had far better odds to make it.

Pittsburgh plays it preseason finale Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers.