Steelers Release Updated Depth Chart For Preseason Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of the 2025 season last week before their preseason opener and have now released a second version leading up to playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday in an exhibition game. They announced the depth chart update this morning in a press release issued by the team.

I half expected some minor changes to the positions of Roman Wilson and Yahya Black after their solid finishes to camp and standout performances in the first preseason game, but they remain third-string players for now.

I would not read into this too much as teams are required to release depth charts and not much thought goes into them during the preseason. But there are a couple notable things to point out.

The main change is the addition of Andrus Peat to the depth chart. The 2015 first-round pick is listed as the second-team OT over Dylan Cook. This could just be a tip of the cap to the veteran, but it may also give us information on the top swing tackle battle between Cook and Calvin Anderson. Perhaps Peat should be taken seriously for that role, especially with Anderson dealing with an injury for much of camp.

Multiple players who are no longer on the team are still listed on this depth chart. Cameron McCutcheon was injured during last preseason game and remains on the list. FB/TE DJ Thomas-Jones is still listed despite being waived. TE Kevin Foelsch and DB Mikey Victor didn’t get listed in time after recently being signed. They should be at the back of the line in their respective rooms.

With a joint practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scheduled later today and a preseason game against them on Saturday, we will see if there are more substantial changes to next week’s depth chart. If not, then the initial regular-season Week 1 chart after roster cutdowns will have some intrigue.